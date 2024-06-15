“It happens too often” worry shared about Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez’s concession of valuable points is too frequent, it has been claimed, in a debate about why he was given a new Red Bull deal.

Perez seemingly ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract to remain alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

But consecutive awful grands prix in Monaco and Canada has reopened the discussion around his suitability in F1’s best car.

Damon Hill told the Sky F1 podcast about Perez’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix: “He has had a mare, an absolute nightmare!

“From looking like he was a few tenths off Max, comfortably up there and able to support him, to the last few races being an absolute catastrophe for poor Checo.

“Slightly self-inflicted in Monaco but he didn’t qualify well.

“Can it get any worse? Yes it can!

“But let’s hope it doesn’t…”

Perez failed to progress from Q1 at either Monaco or Canada, then failed to see the chequered flag in either race.

The timing was ironic given Red Bull ignored other intriguing options to reward him with an extended stay in their coveted car.

Perez new deal 'to keep Max sweet'

Naomi Schiff said: “The sentiment seems to be that there is an element of the contract being given to Checo to somewhat keep Max sweet, and not put in another driver to take points away from Max.

“We’ve seen teams with two really quick drivers battling each other on track - Carlos and Charles, Lando and Oscar…

“That can sometimes end badly and take away points from your drivers and from the drivers.

“So there is an element of that being part of the reason why they’ve kept Checo on.

“But, at the same times, with the teams I mentioned, being in the points regularly - there is an element of going ‘is Checo not costing his team points, if he’s not always in [the points?]’

“I think maybe Canada was unfortunate, a few things didn’t go his way.

“But I feel like it happens too often, from my perspective. I don’t really understand.”

Hill urged Red Bull to give more help to their struggling driver: “With Checo, they should not worry about Max.

“They need to pile in and help Checo, give him all the support to get him up the grid.

“Because that is so valuable to them in the constructors’, and valuable to Max.”

But Schiff asked: “What can they do, to do that?”

Hill answered: “Decision-making, maybe, is part of it.

“Making sure he gets a clear lap in qualifying. Making sure is on the right tyres at the right time.

“Everyone rooting for Checo, making sure he’s able to give the best of what he’s got. Because he hasn’t been able to do that.

“For whatever reason. It has been bad decision-making and bad timing.

“It can’t all be bad luck. You can be unlucky a couple of times but not all of the time…”

Schiff said: “I was surprised that there was a two-year deal. Although it has come out since that it’s a 1+1 so let’s see how that develops.

“I continue my theory that they are trying to keep Max happy.

“There are still whispers that there is potential Max would go to Mercedes.

“If they signed a driver to the team that Max wasn’t happy with - Carlos Sainz, for example, then that could’ve been the decision to push him further from the team.”