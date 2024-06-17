“Two tenths” prediction as Ferrari prep upgrade for Barcelona

Spanish Grand Prix could be a return to form for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Ferrari could bring a significant upgrade to this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

A new floor could be fitted to the SF-24 in time for Barcelona, according to Sky Italia.

The improvement the new floor is expected to bring could be worth two tenths to Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, it is estimated.

The floor is a part of the second package of upgrades which are set to be unveiled at Silverstone next month.

The upgrade for this weekend’s grand prix is a timely boost for Ferrari who endured a disappointing round last time out.

A double retirement for Sainz and Leclerc in Canada was an unexpected disaster, at a track which highlighted engine issues in the Ferrari.

The issues felt in Canada were a worrying reminder of the Chinese Grand Prix earlier in the year, where Ferrari also struggled.

It was an unwelcome reminder that the SF-24 still has its gremlins to fix.

But, the new floor in Barcelona is cause for optimism as a European triple-header begins.

Leclerc is second in the drivers’ championship, behind the dominant Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Lando Norris is third ahead of Sainz.

But Ferrari are clear of McLaren, in second, in the constructors’ standings.

