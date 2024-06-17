“Insider” information suggests Sergio Perez’s 2026 seat is not safe, after all…

Is 2026 a guarantee for Sergio Perez?

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Sergio Perez’s new two-year Red Bull deal will reportedly not guarantee him his 2026 seat.

Perez might have hoped that penning an extension to his stay at Red Bull, which was due to end this year, might have quelled speculation over his future.

But the new contract is “1+1=2, so it’s a two-year contract” according to team principal Christian Horner.

He added: “As with any contract, there’s a lot in it, but that’s, of course, between the driver and the team.”

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater has now reported: “Does he have to meet some performance targets, if he’s to get that second year, though?

“An insider has told me that probably that is the case.”

It effectively means that, although Perez has been given the 2025 F1 season, his ‘26 place must be earned again despite it falling within his contract.

It would give Red Bull the flexibility to reassess their options again.

Discussion around Max Verstappen’s teammate has resumed after two consecutive terrible results.

In Monaco and Canada, Perez failed to finish the grands prix.

His crash in Monaco cost Red Bull $2-3m, Helmut Marko insisted.

Perez has suffered Q1 exits at both of the previous two races.

And driving his damaged car back to the pits in Canada has resulted in a three-place grid drop for this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The problems are mounting for Perez - coinciding with his new contract.

However, the Mexican driver has previously been the ideal foil for Verstappen.

In Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan - three of the first four rounds this season - Perez finished P2, behind Verstappen, delivering the dream result for their employer.

