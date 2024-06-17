Red Bull terminate junior driver’s contract after only four races

Red Bull axe Kacper Sztuka four rounds into Formula 3 campaign

Red Bull have terminated their contract with junior driver Kacper Sztuka.

The teenager from Poland is racing in Formula 3 this season but, after only four races, has lost his deal with F1’s dominant team.

Sztuka only joined Red Bull seven months ago.

Red Bull snapped up Sztuka in November 2023 after he won the Italian Formula 4 championship.

But, this year in F3, he has claimed points just once in his first four outings.

Although he will continue driving for MP Motorsport in F3 this season, he will no longer have backing by Red Bull.

The driver confirmed: “I wanted to share with you information about my development and further performances in Formula 3 this season. In recent weeks, the contract with Red Bull's junior program was terminated at the initiative of the partner.

“Until the end of the cooperation, my starts, functioning in the team and the progress I made were positively assessed by all people working directly with me.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has been involved in the project that I have been a part of since November 2023.

“The above decision does not affect the assessment of the MP Motorsport team and our starting plans. In the 2024 season, thanks to the support of my sponsors, I intend to compete in all remaining rounds of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship and continue to develop as a driver both on and off the track.

“My determination to be the fastest, win and one day race against the best drivers in the world remains unchanged.

“Thank you for all your words of support. We are entering the final stage of preparations for the race in Barcelona. See you on the track!”

