Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt gets 2025 release date

The Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released worldwide in June 2025.

Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day.-
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand…

Apple’s F1 film starring Brad Pitt that Lewis Hamilton has helped produce has been given a release date of 25 June 2025.

Made by Apple Original Films in collaboration with F1, the as-yet untitled movie which has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will hit theatres on 25 June 2025 worldwide. It will be released in North America on 27 June 2025.

Pitt will star as a former driver who returns to F1, while Damson Idris will play his rookie teammate at fictional team APXGP. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has worked as a producer on the project and has also been involved in writing the film’s script.

Filming is set to continue during 2024 F1 races after delays were caused by last year’s Hollywood actors’ strike.

"The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters," an F1 press release said.

"The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.

APEX F1 Cars on Track. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day.-
APEX F1 Cars on Track. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian…

"The feature will see Brad Pitt star as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his rookie team-mate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, battling against the sport's drivers and teams.

"Production of the movie, which began in 2023, will continue at this year's British Grand Prix and at several other races, and complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.”

Academy Award winner Javier Bardem will play APXGP's team owner, while Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies are also part of the cast. 

Speaking about the project during a recent appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, Hamilton said: "Racing movies, I feel like it's very, very hard to capture them.

"You know, each year you have to do filming [where] you’re following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it's hard to catch that capture the speed.

"You know, you can't have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it's all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.

"I think if you go back to like Steve McQueen, for example, back then they would have men laying on the front of the car with the camera, you know, like, or have a big camera on top of the helmet, where now we've got all this amazing new technology.

"So I feel like Joe [Kosinski] honestly, I think he's going to blow people away."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
7h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
F1
News
8h ago
Mercedes wary about main F1 ‘weakness’ heading into Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Le Mans
News
8h ago
Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
9h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
9h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
11h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
11h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
11h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1