Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt gets 2025 release date

Apple’s F1 film starring Brad Pitt that Lewis Hamilton has helped produce has been given a release date of 25 June 2025.

Made by Apple Original Films in collaboration with F1, the as-yet untitled movie which has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will hit theatres on 25 June 2025 worldwide. It will be released in North America on 27 June 2025.

Pitt will star as a former driver who returns to F1, while Damson Idris will play his rookie teammate at fictional team APXGP. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has worked as a producer on the project and has also been involved in writing the film’s script.

Filming is set to continue during 2024 F1 races after delays were caused by last year’s Hollywood actors’ strike.

"The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters," an F1 press release said.

"The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.

"Production of the movie, which began in 2023, will continue at this year's British Grand Prix and at several other races, and complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.”

Academy Award winner Javier Bardem will play APXGP's team owner, while Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies are also part of the cast.

Speaking about the project during a recent appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, Hamilton said: "Racing movies, I feel like it's very, very hard to capture them.

"You know, each year you have to do filming [where] you’re following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it's hard to catch that capture the speed.

"You know, you can't have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it's all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.

"I think if you go back to like Steve McQueen, for example, back then they would have men laying on the front of the car with the camera, you know, like, or have a big camera on top of the helmet, where now we've got all this amazing new technology.

"So I feel like Joe [Kosinski] honestly, I think he's going to blow people away."