Six-figure deal tipped for Ollie Bearman as next F1 outing edges closer

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas on Friday in FP1 at Spanish Grand Prix

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Ollie Bearman will reportedly be handed a six-figure deal to drive for Haas in 2025.

The British teenager will again be behind the wheel for the F1 team this weekend in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Bearman has been handed six FP1 sessions by Haas this season as they keep a close eye on his progress.

“Of course we are evaluating him,” said Haas boss Ayao Komatsu.

“If he is not [under] consideration, we wouldn’t be running him in FP1, and the next time he’s going to be in the car is in Barcelona.”

Bearman has already 'secretly' signed a two-year deal to race full-time for Haas, the Daily Mail report.

The 19 year old will pocket between £250,000 and £300,000 in his rookie year.

He can double his money if Haas opt to keep him for 2026, too.

Bearman would become the fourth Brit on the F1 grid alongside Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.

Bearman shone on an unexpected F1 race debut for Ferrari earlier this season.

Replacing the unwell Carlos Sainz, Bearman finished seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the third-youngest F1 driver in history.

He is a Ferrari academy driver who uprooted to Maranello to develop his craft.

His talent is, according to the Mail, enough for Haas to put him in their car next year.

Komatsu underlined the criteria needed for their new driver: “To have somebody experienced, somebody who’s got a really good work ethic, to integrate with the team well and really push the team forward…

“That’s what we’re looking for, so we’re talking with several different drivers.”

F1’s next hottest prospect will be in the car on Friday in Barcelona.

