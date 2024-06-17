At-risk Kevin Magnussen admits “chance it will happen” as axe from F1 looms

Kevin Magnussen has admitted he might not secure a Formula 1 stay next year.

The Haas driver is one of many on this season’s grid with an expiring contract and an uncertain future.

With seats in the 2025 F1 driver line-up at a premium, Magnussen knows he might miss out.

“Yes. There is a chance that that will happen,” he was quoted by Motorsport Week.

Magnussen insisted: “I want to be in Formula 1.

“That’s what I’m concentrating on. Only when all the doors are closed will I look for something else.”

Magnussen has been dropped from F1 before - in 2014, after his rookie season with McLaren, he was dropped as a full-time driver in 2015 before returning with Renault a year later.

“In the past, when I was younger, something like this would probably have stressed me out more,” he said.

“I would have felt the pressure more.

“But now I’m able to put it aside quite well, just get in the car and do my best.”

Magnussen has scored just one point in nine rounds, whereas teammate Nico Hulkenberg has scored seven and been credited as an overperformer.

Hulkenberg has secured his 2025 future with Sauber.

Haas, as a result, have considered giving Ollie Bearman his first full-time seat.

Esteban Ocon, who is exiting Alpine, is a confirmed target for Haas boss Ayao Komatsu.

Magnussen insisted: “I am a much stronger driver than last year.

“I found it difficult to adjust to the car, especially in qualifying.

“That is much easier for me this year. But it just didn’t go my way in a lot of situations.

“I’ve had traffic so many times. Second lap in Q1 or Q2, then suddenly a problem, or a poorly managed out-lap, something like that.

“Or, if we had a good race, the safety car comes at the wrong time.

“It’s just one of those years where you always seem to have a headwind.

“Let’s take Imola. Suddenly a McLaren comes out of the pits in front of me, and can’t even start its lap. How can you predict that?

“It costs me a good starting position. In the race, the pace is fantastic and I almost make it into the points.

“Without the bad luck, I would have started near the top 10.

“And would definitely have scored points.”