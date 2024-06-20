Carlos Sainz “still not sure” on Audi or Williams - promises decision “very soon”

Carlos Sainz has vowed to make a decision on his F1 future “very soon”, admitting he doesn’t “want to wait any longer”.

Sainz is still undecided about whether he will join the Audi project in 2025 or make a move to Williams alongside Alex Albon.

The Spaniard has been in no rush to decide which F1 team he will be driving for next year as he hoped that Red Bull would be interested in signing him as Sergio Perez’s replacement.

However, Red Bull handed Perez a new two-year deal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Another option for Sainz was potentially Mercedes, but it seems that they will opt for Andrea Kimi Antonelli provided Max Verstappen isn't open to a shock move.

Addressing his future ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Sainz revealed that he plans to make a decision soon.

“The latest is that a decision will be taken very soon,” he said. “I don’t want to wait any longer. I think it’s getting to a point where it’s taking space out of my head for quite a few weeks now and months.

“I think it’s obviously time to make a decision. The decision will be taken soon. So hopefully soon we will have things to talk about.”

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Sainz appears to have two clear options in Audi (currently Sauber) and Williams.

The current Ferrari driver has the possibility of joining a manufacturer on a lucrative deal, but in the short-term, Williams could be a shrewd move given the likely flexibility in his contract with them.

Another factor is Williams running the Mercedes power unit in 2026, and with new engine rules, the Grove outfit could benefit.

“No. That’s the thing. I am still not sure one way or another,” Sainz added. This is still something I am discussing with my team, brainstorming.

“I need a couple of days back at home. before the Spanish Grand Prix I was at home but you don’t have your head in the future, you have your head in the Spanish Gp. It’s been a hectic few weeks after Canada so I haven’t had time to sit down and take a decision. This is what I will target in the next few weeks.”