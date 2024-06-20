Fernando Alonso tight-lipped on Adrian Newey to Aston Martin F1 rumours

Fernando Alonso gives his reaction to Adrian Newey potentially joining Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Fernando Alonso has remained tight-lipped when discussing the prospect of Red Bull F1 design guru Adrian Newey joining the team in 2025.

As reported by The Times, Newey has had conversations with Aston Martin owner Lance Stroll.

The British newspaper reported that Newey has an exclusive tour of the Aston Martin headquarters at Silverstone.

Aston Martin have invested heavily in their design facility over the last 12 months as they continue to build towards being one of F1’s top teams.

In 2026, the team will be powered by Honda, effectively becoming a works team given they will be the Japanese manufacturer’s sole partner.

The signing of Newey would be the icing on the cake for Aston Martin given his remarkable track record and the fact he’s widely regarded as the greatest F1 designer in history.

Alonso is set to remain with Aston Martin until the end of 2026 after signing a new deal earlier in the year.

However, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Alonso refused to get drawn in on the speculation, describing the reports as “rumours are rumours”.

“There are many questions on that,” he said. “I read the rumours, I read the news, but it’s coming from the same source and the same websites of one week ago that he was in Ferrari and the announcement was at 12 o’clock before the Canada race. 

“Rumours are rumours.”

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Aston Martin face stern competition from Ferrari to secure Newey’s signature.

Newey has resisted the Scuderia previously due to concerns over relocating to Italy.

Alonso was then pressed on what he would say to Newey to try and convince him to join Aston Martin next year.

He simply replied: “That keeps between him and me.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Charles Leclerc warns Red Bull’s “beginning of the season” form will return in Spain
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
WSBK
News
20m ago
Axel Bassani calls Danilo Petrucci “a hero” following epic Misano comeback
Axel Bassani
Axel Bassani
F1
News
30m ago
Daniel Ricciardo admits breakthrough result “helps, was needed” to earn new deal
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
58m ago
Fernando Alonso tight-lipped on Adrian Newey to Aston Martin F1 rumours
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
WSBK
News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone makes it clear: “I think I am a special one for Ducati”
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Alex Albon quizzed about potential teammate Carlos Sainz after their crash
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz “still not sure” on Audi or Williams - promises decision “very soon”
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
Le Mans
News
2h ago
Jean-Eric Vergne calls 2024 Le Mans “the most competitive, the most difficult”
Jean-Eric Vergne
Jean-Eric Vergne
F1
News
2h ago
“Not fair” - Mercedes dismiss wild theories behind Lewis Hamilton’s 1-8 George Russell record
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Lewis…