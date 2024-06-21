George Russell “job in danger” if Max Verstappen is “on the market”

Max Verstappen's future plans could be bad news for George Russell, he has been warned

(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and George Russell (GBR)…

George Russell has been warned that his long-term Mercedes future is at-risk if Max Verstappen becomes attainable.

Russell is contracted to Mercedes until the end of 2025 and is awaiting to discover the identity of his next teammate, replacing the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

All signs point to Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the teenager who has wowed Toto Wolff.

But whispers around Verstappen’s Red Bull future in F1’s new regulations era from 2026 could put Russell’s seat in jeopardy, according to Ralf Schumacher.

"From Toto Wolff's point of view, Kimi Antonelli deserves the chance, there are apparently also contractual agreements,” Schumacher told Sky Germany at this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

“It doesn't say which team it has to be in - but since Williams is taken [referring to rumours of Carlos Sainz], I assume that it will be at Mercedes.

“Wolff himself said that he wanted to bet on the future.

“Mercedes is in transition again and had an excellent race in Canada.

“If Max Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine that there will be a seat for him at Mercedes.

“Then it could be rather bad for George Russell.

“He is or was a super talent, but he also makes a lot of mistakes.

“If there is a world champion on the market, I can imagine that George Russell's job could also be in danger."

Mercedes arrive in Barcelona this weekend after their best weekend of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell claimed pole position but later admitted his own errors limited him to a podium finish, with Hamilton fourth.

"Mercedes would have won the race in Canada with Max Verstappen - a clear case,” Schumacher claimed.

“Max is the driver who makes the big difference.

“Mercedes has had a long dry spell and urgently needs a world champion to get back to the front.

“Verstappen is a guy who comes across as very conservative, pleasant and sporting.

“Accordingly, I could imagine that Toto Wolff and Mercedes would do a lot with him and do a lot for him."

