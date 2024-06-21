George Russell urges ‘don’t get ahead of ourselves’ after Mercedes impress in Spain

George Russell is "excited" about Mercedes' chances at the Spanish Grand Prix.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…

George Russell is cautiously optimistic about Mercedes’ chances of fighting at the front at this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes enjoyed another strong Friday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in second practice.

It comes after Mercedes put together their best weekend of the year last time out in Canada.

Russell claimed pole position and secured Mercedes’ first podium of the campaign, and on balance, the W15 was the class of the field in dry conditions.

It seems that Mercedes are in the fight once again in Barcelona - a circuit which has traditionally suited the team.

Reflecting on Friday in Spain, Russell said: “Feeling good. The car is performing really well around this circuit.

“I need to have a closer look at it, but obviously Lewis topped the timesheet which was great to see.

“I felt really strong on the medium tyre. Long run pace in FP1? We were right up there with the quickest.

“It’s only Friday but it’s been a while since we’ve been consistently at the upper end.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Russell predicts Mercedes’ rivals to find time overnight, resulting in a “good fight” at the front.

“This morning, the long run, we were the quickest. But maybe not as quick in the low-fuel qualy pace,” he added. “But this afternoon definitely qualy pace looked really strong.

“I’m feeling good, feeling excited. This is what we’ve been chasing for a long time.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. Lewis did a great job, a great lap, in FP2. But we know that, come qualifying, the Red Bulls usually turn it up. Max is going to be on it. The McLarens were fast. Carlos was fast. So we expect a good fight.”

