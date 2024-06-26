Is Lewis Hamilton asking Charles Leclerc for clues about Ferrari future?

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have often been spotted chatting during the F1 drivers’ pre-race parade this year.

Next season they will both be dressed in red as Ferrari teammates.

So, is Hamilton quietly using the opportunity to ask Leclerc for inside-info about Ferrari?

“I think it is mixed,” Leclerc told Sky Sports about what Hamilton asks him.

“Maybe a little bit about the way it is now, with Ferrari and where we are at.

“But this is a very little part of our discussions.

“He is still 100% focused on his season, this season, with Mercedes. So we cannot exchange about everything yet, of course.

"But just in preparation of next year, maybe of our common passions - design, fashion in general.

“But then 80 or 90% of what we speak about is just private stuff, how life is going, music.”

Hamilton and Leclerc’s partnership in 2025 for F1’s most successful-ever team will be blockbuster.

It will reveal what the eight-time champion has left in the tank, and whether the younger star can ever live up to world title billing.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Leclerc said.

“Lewis is the most successful driver in F1 history.

“For me to be able to drive the same car as Lewis is, firstly, a huge opportunity to learn from the best ever.

“As well as a huge motivation to show what I’m capable of.

“I’m exciting for this new challenge.

“We have a great relationship, as well.

“I have so much respect for Lewis and for everything he has achieved.

“It will definitely be a big moment in my career to be against Lewis.

“Working together to bring Ferrari back on top.

“It will be incredible to see where I am, compared to Lewis.

“We all have our specialities, we all have our strengths and weaknesses.

“In the case of Lewis, there are few weaknesses. But I can definitely learn from his strengths.

“It will be super interesting.”

Leclerc: Vasseur 'at the highest possible level'

The role of Fred Vasseur has been credited in bringing Hamilton to Ferrari next year.

The team principal has known both Leclerc and Hamilton since they were aspiring drivers.

“I rate Fred at the highest possible level. I have always said that,” Leclerc said.

“The thing that makes it special is that he knew me before I got to Formula 1, before all the craziness. That is important to know a person deeper.

“He is just very straightforward, something I like, so we don’t lose time.

“I am very honest with myself as well. So when he sees something, we improve quick.”

Leclerc and current teammate Carlos Sainz experienced a rare flashpoint at the weekend in Barcelona.

They were spotted in a tense exchange in parc ferme before Sainz accused Leclerc of complaining too often.

Beforehand, Leclerc had said about Sainz: “To maintain the good relationship that we have is not difficult at all.

“We are both very genuine and we don’t have to force things. That’s the way it was, the way it is now, and the way it will be in the future.

“He is a very talented driver, I have always said that.

“I am sure there will be great things in the future for him.”