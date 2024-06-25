Helmut Marko warns Max Verstappen ‘can’t drive whole season on the limit’

Helmut Marko is concerned Red Bull can't keep relying on Max Verstappen's brilliance.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has warned Max Verstappen “cannot drive a whole season on the limit” following his latest triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen clinched his seventh victory of F1 2024 in impressive fashion, fending off McLaren’s Lando Norris.

McLaren arguably had the quicker car on race day but it was Verstappen once again who came away with the victory.

It’s been a recurring theme this year with McLaren having the edge on pace (Miami and Canada as well) but Verstappen ultimately winning.

However, Marko has expressed concerns that Red Bull can’t keep relying on Verstappen’s brilliance this year amid McLaren’s strong form.

Speaking to Austrian publication OE24, Marko said: “Max cannot drive a whole season on the limit either. The overtaking manoeuvre with which he took the lead was extraordinary even for him.

“Max wins because he is so confident, not because the car is so good.”

On the other side of the Red Bull garage, it was a torrid weekend for Sergio Perez.

Perez pipped Alpine’s Pierre Gasly to finish eighth in Barcelona.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Assessing Perez’s performance, Marko conceded that the tight nature of F1 currently is making things more difficult.

“Checo started much further back," he added. “But it's true. Now that everything is so close together, you can't afford weaknesses.”

Despite a difficult weekend for Perez, Red Bull still extended their lead in the drivers’ championship.

As a result, Marko welcomes Mercedes’ improved competitiveness as they will be able to take points off Ferrari and McLaren - Red Bull’s main rivals this year.

"If Mercedes is there now, it will work out well for us and our calculations of the world championship," he explained.

