Private investigators drafted in by Mercedes as ‘sabotage’ email plot thickens

Mercedes have hired private investigators to hunt the source of emails claiming they are sabotaging Lewis Hamilton, Crash.net understands.

After Northamptonshire Police confirmed that no criminal offences had been committed, after Mercedes reported the anonymous emails, the F1 team are pressing ahead with the use of private investigators.

Toto Wolff has made his fury clear about the anonymous messages that have leaked.

The messages claimed Mercedes were sabotaging Hamilton’s season - and even endangering him - and purported to be sent by a member of the F1 team itself.

The claim suggested that Mercedes were favouring his teammate George Russell because Hamilton will move to Ferrari next year.

Wolff has clarified that the emails were not sent by a Mercedes employee.

He criticised whoever sent the email as a “conspiracy theorist” and a “lunatic”.

Wolff added: “When we are getting these kinds of emails, and we are getting tons of them, it is upsetting particularly when someone is talking about death and all these things.”

Last week in Barcelona, the Mercedes boss made it clear he would not let this matter lie.

“I have instructed to go full force with police inquiring it, researching the IP address, researching the phone number, because online abuse in that way needs to stop,” he said.

“People can’t hide behind their phones, or their computers, and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this.”

Mercedes first reported the problem to the police who released a statement: “Northamptonshire Police received a report on June 12 regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 team.

“No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive.”

Now, through the use of private investigators, Mercedes aim to tackle the problem.

Hamilton comments on 'negativity'

Hamilton defended his teammate Russell from online abuse, last week in Spain.

“I wasn’t actually aware that George was experiencing any negativity,” Hamilton said.

“George has done nothing but his best every single weekend and delivering for the team, so he can’t be faulted at all.

“Of course there are always things that can be better within a team and that comes through conversations, through communication, and that’s what we’re consistently working on.

“But we’re all in the same boat, we’re all working hard together and we all want to finish on a high. We owe that to our long-term relationship.”

Hamilton had only out-qualified Russell once in nine attempts this season, before last weekend in Barcelona.

He had oddly claimed beforehand that he did not expect to qualify ahead of his teammate this season.

Wolff was asked by Sky Sports in Barcelona if the qualifying battle between his drivers will "ebb and flow" and if Hamilton will be "energised" by the W15's improvements.

Wolff responded: “I think he has always been energised. The gaps are so tiny.

“It can swing one direction or the other.

“I’m happy it went good for him [on Saturday].”