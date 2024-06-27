Lewis Hamilton confident he’s “cracked” F1 qualifying woes after Barcelona breakthrough

“Time will tell. I think we’ve cracked something. Now it’s trying to build on it.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…

Lewis Hamilton believes he’s “cracked something” when it comes to his F1 qualifying pace after a breakthrough at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The weekend in Barcelona was the just the second time this year that Hamilton was ahead of George Russell.

Hamilton converted third on the grid into his first podium of the year as Mercedes continued on their upward trajectory.

Still, Hamilton is 8-2 down in the qualifying head-to-head against Russell.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net in Austria, Hamilton revealed a “huge amount of analysis” has been done to explain his Saturday struggles and he believes it’s simply down to the tyres.

“There’s a huge amount of analysis,” he said. “I have requested a lot of information from the team on how we can improve, where we are lacking. It is simply the tyres and so. Just continuing to improve on our processes from session to session, particularly once we get to qualifying things do change a little bit.

“Car is obviously lighter, DRS is used a lot more. Time will tell. I think we’ve cracked something. Now it’s trying to build on it.”

Hamilton also thinks the tricky handling of the Mercedes W15 has exacerbated his woes in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

The seven-time world champion described this year’s Mercedes as “on a knife edge”.

“The car aerodynamically is on a knife edge,” he added. “It’s not as easy to balance with the mechanical side. The aero balance from high to low speed getting that configuration is difficult.

“Tyre temperature and how you do your out laps is key. Ferraris in Montreal didn’t get out of Q2 for example - that can only be tyre temperature but they’ve got a good car, they won the race before that.

“It just shows it’s not easy to have the tyres working, over work the tyres, they’re definitely more sensitive than in any other season that I remember being.”

Hamilton sits eighth in this year’s F1 drivers’ championship, 11 points behind Russell.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
25m ago
Enea Bastianini: Rider market moved ‘as fast as us on track’!
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
25m ago
Williams bolster F1 technical team with 26 new recruits as they look to convince Carlos Sainz
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
37m ago
Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Fortunately Valentino understood, I was a bit afraid!’
Bagnaia, Rossi, Bezzecchi
Bagnaia, Rossi, Bezzecchi
F1
News
41m ago
George Russell shrugs off Red Bull decline: "They've won 7 of the first 10 races!"
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Jack Miller ‘surprised’ by brutal KTM axing after they said ‘we want to keep you’
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
Feature
52m ago
Paddock insider explains fix attempt for troubled track limits at F1 Austrian GP
Changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring to help police track limits
Changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring to help police track limits
MotoGP
News
56m ago
Maverick Vinales: Stay at Aprilia with Martin? “I’d made up my mind” | “Shocked after Austin”
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: “I am going to a place where they really want me”
Jorge Martin Assen
Jorge Martin Assen
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton confident he’s “cracked” F1 qualifying woes after Barcelona breakthrough
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…