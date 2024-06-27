Williams bolster F1 technical team with 26 new recruits as they look to convince Carlos Sainz

Williams have announced they will be signing 26 new staff throughout the remainder of the 2024 F1 season, including ex-Alpine technical director Matt Harman.

On the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix, Williams announced six high-profile additions as they bolster their technical team.

While only six additions have been announced now, a further 20 staff will join Grove throughout the rest of the year.

It’s a signal of intent from team boss James Vowles, who looks to convince Carlos Sainz to join the organisation.

Williams are very interested in Sainz, who is still undecided on which team to join for next year.

Sainz has Williams, Sauber/Audi and Alpine as possible options.

Their biggest signing is Harman, who joins as design director.

Harman was Alpine’s technical director up until this season before quitting earlier this year.

Formerly of Ferrari, Fabrice Moncade joins Williams as chief engineer, while former Haas aero chief Juan Molina becomes the team’s chief aerodynamicist.

Steve Winstanley was previously at Red Bull and he’s been appointed Chief Engineer.

Finally, Richard Frith joins Williams from 2025 as head of performance system.

The aforementioned five additions are being led by Pat Fry, who is chief technical officer.

Williams’ final noteworthy addition is Sorin Cheran, who specialises in “AI and innovation”.

Speaking of the news, James Vowles said: “I am delighted to welcome these six incredible people to Williams. We are on a mission to fight our way back to the front and being able to attract experienced, Championship-winning talent from other teams demonstrates huge belief in the journey we are on.

“Williams is investing in what it takes to win, and this is just the start as we prepare to welcome more new faces from across the grid in the months ahead.”