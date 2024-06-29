McLaren's Austrian GP qualifying results protest rejected by FIA

McLaren's protest against the results of F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying has been dismissed by the FIA stewards.

F1's stewards decided to reject McLaren's protest on the grounds that it was inadmissible.

Having initially qualified third at the Red Bull Ring, Piastri’s lap was deleted by the stewards for track limits at Turn 6.

The lap deletion meant that Piastri qualified seventh rather than third.

However, upon examining the off-board footage, there was some doubt over whether Piastri actually exceeded track limits.

This was a view shared by Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson, who was unconvinced that Piastri had all four wheels outside of the white line at Turn 6.

As a result, McLaren lodged a protest, which was rejected.

The stewards' verdict in full

Procedure

1. On June 29, 2024 following the publication of the Provisional Classification for the Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, McLaren Formula 1 Team lodged a protest against the deletion of a lap time (1.04.786) set by the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri) in Q3.

2. The Stewards first convened a hearing with McLaren to determine the admissibility, or otherwise, of the Protest.

3. Present at that Hearing were the Team Principal, Andrea Stella, and Team Manager, Randeep Singh.

Admissibility

4. The protest was lodged in writing (Article 13.4.1 ISC).

5. It was accompanied by a deposit of EUR 2,000 (Article 13.4.2 ISC).

6. It was addressed to the Clerk of the Course and not to the Chairperson of the Stewards (Article 13.5.1 ISC).

7. It did not specify any relevant regulations (Article 13.4.1 ISC).

8. It did not specify against whom the protest was lodged (Article 13.4.1 ISC).

9. It did identify the concerns of the protesting party (Article 13.4.1 ISC).

Conclusions of the Stewards

10. The subject matter of the protest was a decision (deletion of a relevant lap time in accordance with Article 12.4.1 e) of the FIA International Sporting Code) taken by the Stewards. A decision of the Stewards is not open to protest (Article 12.3.3 ISC).

11. Additionally, the protest does not meet several of the required criteria for the admissibility of a protest (ref. points 6 to 8 above).

12. The Stewards therefore reject the protest as it is inadmissible.

13. The protest deposit is forfeited.

Piastri was outraged by the deletion, describing the policing of track limits as “embarrassing”.

Daniel Ricciardo was also surprised by the stewards’ decision to monitor track limits at Turn 6 given the time loss you’d have due to the gravel.