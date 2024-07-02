Helmut Marko hits out at Lando Norris’ “pathetic” radio complaints in Max Verstappen battle

Helmut Marko was unimpressed with Lando Norris' behaviour over team radio.

(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has described Lando Norris’ radio complaints at the Austrian Grand Prix as “pathetic”.

Norris and Max Verstappen went head-to-head for the lead of the race at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Prior to their eventual clash at Turn 3, Norris had attempted a number of aggressive divebombs.

In defence, Verstappen changed his line subtly under braking - leading Norris to complain about it over team radio.

Norris was pushing for the F1 stewards to take action against Verstappen’s defending, particularly when he felt the Dutchman maintained the lead by going off the track.

Marko was unimpressed with how Norris responded over team radio.

“It was pathetic how Norris behaved on the radio," Marko said to OE24.

“But these things happen and I would write it off as a racing accident, although more likely Norris went over his limits.”

Another element to the incident is the pair’s close friendship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38, both with punctures after colliding.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…

Norris suggested after the race that his relationship with Verstappen could be in jeopardy if the latter doesn’t apologise or take responsibility for the incident.

Marko thinks that Norris’ comment that Verstappen should apologise doesn’t help the situation.

"Norris' comment that Max should apologise doesn't really help. But they will meet for a chat,” he added.

“Normally they fly together, but this time they travelled separately. So Max had a quiet return flight.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
America’s top prospect breaks collarbone, but has MotoGP teams chasing his signature
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
9h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris “can’t be friends” after Austrian GP F1 flashpoint
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1
Sprint winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme with…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Ducati react to “collateral damage” of choosing Marc Marquez
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
10h ago
“This weekend’s helped” - Daniel Ricciardo given boost as he fights for F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Johann Zarco says expectation at Honda has changed due to bleak run of results
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

Latest News

F1
News
11h ago
Toto Wolff reveals plan to attract Max Verstappen: “2026 is where lots of things will change”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
Other
Commercial
12h ago
The growing influence of gambling in motorsports
RPD Racing
RPD Racing
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s brilliance at Assen lauded by rivals
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
12h ago
Aston Martin sign ex-Mercedes F1 engine guru Andy Cowell
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,
- Press conference, Andy Cowell,