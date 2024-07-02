Helmut Marko hits out at Lando Norris’ “pathetic” radio complaints in Max Verstappen battle

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has described Lando Norris’ radio complaints at the Austrian Grand Prix as “pathetic”.

Norris and Max Verstappen went head-to-head for the lead of the race at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Prior to their eventual clash at Turn 3, Norris had attempted a number of aggressive divebombs.

In defence, Verstappen changed his line subtly under braking - leading Norris to complain about it over team radio.

Norris was pushing for the F1 stewards to take action against Verstappen’s defending, particularly when he felt the Dutchman maintained the lead by going off the track.

Marko was unimpressed with how Norris responded over team radio.

“It was pathetic how Norris behaved on the radio," Marko said to OE24.

“But these things happen and I would write it off as a racing accident, although more likely Norris went over his limits.”

Another element to the incident is the pair’s close friendship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…

Norris suggested after the race that his relationship with Verstappen could be in jeopardy if the latter doesn’t apologise or take responsibility for the incident.

Marko thinks that Norris’ comment that Verstappen should apologise doesn’t help the situation.

"Norris' comment that Max should apologise doesn't really help. But they will meet for a chat,” he added.

“Normally they fly together, but this time they travelled separately. So Max had a quiet return flight.”