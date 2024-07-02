Aston Martin sign ex-Mercedes F1 engine guru Andy Cowell

Aston Martin continue to add to their ever-growing F1 team with another high-profile signing.

Aston Martin have signed former Mercedes F1 engine guru Andy Cowell as their new group chief executive officer.

Cowell has been a free agent since departing Mercedes in 2020.

He spearheaded the team’s F1 engine programme, becoming managing director of Mercedes AMG HPP.

Cowell was instrumental in Mercedes’ dominance from 2014 onwards, with their power unit the class of the field.

Mercedes maintained their advantage as F1’s top power unit during Cowell’s time in charge, before stepping away ahead of the delayed 2020 campaign.

Cowell is Aston Martin’s latest high-profile addition as they gear up to become a world-championship winning outfit.

He will officially join the team in October 1, taking over from Martin Whitmarsh, who is current group CEO.

Speaking of the news, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll said: “I would like to thank Martin who has been instrumental in our growth phase as a business. In the last three years, he has developed the team and has helped us achieve some significant milestones, including fostering our relationship with Honda and delivering our state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone.

“I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team at a crucial time. Together with our works partnership with Honda, the commitment from our title partner Aramco and Andy's leadership we are on track to become a world championship winning team. Andy has my full backing and will have every resource available to win.”

Cowell added: “I am thrilled to join Lawrence's exciting project and look forward to working with the talented group of people that has been assembled.

“F1 has always been my competitive passion, and I am joining Aston Martin Aramco at an exciting time with the imminent completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco."

