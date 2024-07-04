“I hope I’m against him” - Oliver Bearman recalls Lewis Hamilton support in early years

New Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman is hoping he gets the opportunity to race fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton when he makes his debut next year.

Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Haas announced Bearman will be one of their two drivers for the 2025 F1 season.

Bearman has impressed the team during his various FP1 outings.

He also starred during his one-off race with Ferrari earlier this year where he was a stand-in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It means there will be four British drivers on the grid next year - the most since 2013 with Hamilton, Jenson Button, Paul di Resta and Max Chilton.

Speaking to media at Silverstone where Crash.net are in the paddock, Bearman revealed that he received a supportive video from Hamilton in 2015 or 2016.

“I hope I’m against him [Hamilton], because that means we did a good job,” he said.

“It’s crazy and I was looking back, I received a video from him in 2016 or 2015 saying keep pushing and hopefully you can make F1 one day, and here I am.

“It’s crazy to share the track with these guys, I’ve watched racing even Fernando, it’s something pretty special and a pinch yourself moment.

“In my eyes he’s a huge star and someone I look up to.”

Bearman is part of the Ferrari young driver academy and it’s no surprise his ultimate dream is to race full-time for the famous Italian outfit.

“Of course my long-term dream remains the same,” he added. “I want to be successful in F1, I want to win races and championships and with the support and loyalty that Ferrari have shown to me, it’s only right that I would want to do that with Ferrari. It’s every boy’s dream.

“Making my debut with them of course has made that even stronger. But by the same token I’m also looking at my short-term, medium-term.

“My short-term goal is finishing Formula 2 and looking towards next year with Haas and I’m really excited for that as well.”

The identity of Bearman’s teammate is still unclear with Esteban Ocon reportedly the favourite to join Haas in 2025.

Bearman is relaxed on who his teammate will be but he wants someone with experience.

“That’s a tough question,” he added. “It’s not really up to me, first of all. Of course in a teammate I’m looking for someone with experience.

“And speed. Someone to learn from. I think both of them have that trait. To be in F1 first of all, you have to have those traits. So I’m easy.”