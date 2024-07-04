“I hope I’m against him” - Oliver Bearman recalls Lewis Hamilton support in early years

"I received a video from him in 2016 or 2015 saying keep pushing and hopefully you can make F1 one day, and here I am."

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…

New Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman is hoping he gets the opportunity to race fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton when he makes his debut next year.

Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Haas announced Bearman will be one of their two drivers for the 2025 F1 season.

Bearman has impressed the team during his various FP1 outings.

He also starred during his one-off race with Ferrari earlier this year where he was a stand-in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It means there will be four British drivers on the grid next year - the most since 2013 with Hamilton, Jenson Button, Paul di Resta and Max Chilton.

Speaking to media at Silverstone where Crash.net are in the paddock, Bearman revealed that he received a supportive video from Hamilton in 2015 or 2016.

“I hope I’m against him [Hamilton], because that means we did a good job,” he said.

“It’s crazy and I was looking back, I received a video from him in 2016 or 2015 saying keep pushing and hopefully you can make F1 one day, and here I am.

“It’s crazy to share the track with these guys, I’ve watched racing even Fernando, it’s something pretty special and a pinch yourself moment.

“In my eyes he’s a huge star and someone I look up to.”

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-24 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-24 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Bearman is part of the Ferrari young driver academy and it’s no surprise his ultimate dream is to race full-time for the famous Italian outfit.

“Of course my long-term dream remains the same,” he added. “I want to be successful in F1, I want to win races and championships and with the support and loyalty that Ferrari have shown to me, it’s only right that I would want to do that with Ferrari. It’s every boy’s dream.

“Making my debut with them of course has made that even stronger. But by the same token I’m also looking at my short-term, medium-term.

“My short-term goal is finishing Formula 2 and looking towards next year with Haas and I’m really excited for that as well.”

The identity of Bearman’s teammate is still unclear with Esteban Ocon reportedly the favourite to join Haas in 2025.

Bearman is relaxed on who his teammate will be but he wants someone with experience.

“That’s a tough question,” he added. “It’s not really up to me, first of all. Of course in a teammate I’m looking for someone with experience.

“And speed. Someone to learn from. I think both of them have that trait. To be in F1 first of all, you have to have those traits. So I’m easy.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11m ago
Lewis Hamilton disputes McLaren claim about his scraps with Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
42m ago
Lando Norris backtracks on need for Max Verstappen apology: “We’ve talked about it”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
57m ago
Lewis Hamilton sets the record straight on buying Gresini MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Puig: Aleix Espargaro “can help us understand different possibilities”
Joan Mir, Aleix Espargaro
Joan Mir, Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta admits breaking Marc Marquez record “is not going to be easy”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
F1’s forgotten driver on the market? “Surprised Carlos Sainz waiting so long”
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
F1
News
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas “in a good position” to secure 2025 F1 drive despite wait for Carlos Sainz
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
Moto2
News
2h ago
Joe Roberts passed fit at Sachsenring - six days after fracturing collarbone
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo backs Max Verstappen with “blown out of proportion” verdict
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…