Lando Norris backtracks on need for Max Verstappen apology: “We’ve talked about it”

Lando Norris has backtracked on his request for Max Verstappen to apologise in the wake of their dramatic clash at the Austrian Grand Prix following a conversation with the Red Bull F1 driver.

Norris and Verstappen touched on the approach into Turn 3 on Lap 64 of the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty for his role in the incident but it proved to be inconsequential as he remained in fifth-place, while Norris was forced out of the race.

A frustrated Norris said after the race that if Verstappen doesn’t apologise, then it would impact their friendship moving forward.

Speaking in the FIA press conference at Silverstone, Norris revealed that the incident has been discussed with Verstappen.

“Yeah we did,” Norris responded when asked if he’s spoken to Verstappen.

“Honestly, I don’t think he needed to apologise,” Norris added. “I think some of the things I send in the pen after the race… I was frustrated at the time.

“A lot of adrenaline. A lot of emotions. I said some things I didn’t necessarily believe in, especially later on in the week. It was tough. It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both of our races.

“It wasn’t like a hit, it wasn’t like an obvious bit of contact. It was one of the smallest bits of contact you could have with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself. He doesn’t need to [apologise].

“I don’t expect an apology from him. I don’t think he should apologise. I thought it was after the review good racing, maybe at times close to the edge, but we’ve spoken about it. We’ve talked about it. We’re both happy to go racing again.”

Norris insisted that he “thoroughly enjoyed” the fight with Verstappen in Austria, describing it as “tough” and “on the limit”.

“We’ve gone over things a few times,” he explained. “I’ve learned many things. I think a lot of stuff I was anticipating and knew about. You’re fighting against different people, in different ways at the top compared to when you’re a bit further back like we have done the last year or so. At the same time, Max has a very different way of racing comparing to a lot of others. That’s some of the reasons as to why he’s a champion. But all in all, I reviewed it, I am excited to go again this weekend and try to do a better job.

“It’s clear how he races. It’s tough. It’s on the limit. I think it’s what we love. It’s what I love. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole fight I had with him. Of course, it was a shame things ended the way they did. Apart from that, things are clear from what you see on TV. I am excited to go racing again this weekend.”