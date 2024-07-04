George Russell’s verdict on future F1 teammate: ‘It doesn’t matter who’s alongside you'

George Russell is open to having any F1 driver on the grid as his Mercedes teammate.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…

George Russell has reiterated his view that he’d “welcome anybody” to Mercedes as his new F1 teammate for 2025 provided the team is “pushing in the same direction”.

The identity of Russell’s teammate for next year is still unclear with Mercedes yet to make a decision.

Mercedes have been vocal in their pursuit of Max Verstappen for next year, but given he has a contract until the end of 2028, that remains unlikely.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a Mercedes junior driver, reportedly remains the front-runner for the seat.

Carlos Sainz remains an option, but it looks like he will be forced to join Alpine, Sauber or Williams.

Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Russell was asked specifically about the prospect of teaming up with Sainz.

He replied: “Yeah, I’d welcome anybody, to be honest. I’ve been lucky having Lewis for the last three years and we’ve had some great battles in the last couple of years.

“As a driver, I think it’s important you have a good relationship between the two of you, just to help that team momentum and pushing in the same direction.

“But, ultimately, when you walk into your garage and put your helmet on, you jump in your car and it doesn’t really matter who’s sat in the seat alongside you.”

Russell has enjoyed a great year personally, taking Mercedes’ first win since 2022 last time out in Austria.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

He's generally had the upper hand over Lewis Hamilton, leading 9-2 in the qualifying head-to-head.

However, he dismissed suggestions that he’s not been given enough credit for his form this year. 

“No, not at all, to be honest. I think the results speak for themselves, and I don’t need to talk about it,” he added.

“As many drivers say, you do the talking on the track. I think this season’s probably one of the best I’ve ever had in terms of my own performance and grabbing the results when they’re coming.”

“Of course there’s a lot of talk about the second seat, but that’s normal, it’s exciting. Mercedes, one of the most successful teams in the sport, and it’s a seat that many drivers want.

“It’s like the race last week, when there’s been a drama or a bit of action that’s where the talking should be, and that’s how it always will be.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
5h ago
Behind-the-scenes at Silverstone, Brad Pitt resumes F1 filming
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day.-
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
“The racing will be different, strange we didn't see it until now”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
George Russell’s verdict on future F1 teammate: ‘It doesn’t matter who’s alongside you'
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Alex Marquez tight-lipped on 2025 team-mate, bike | “Gresini saved my career”
Alex Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo’s preferred Pramac Yamaha riders: "This guy on my right, and a rookie"
Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Max Verstappen “doesn’t give a s***” about critics; still mates with Lando Norris
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on Ducati losing two bikes: “Eight bikes was critical...”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
7h ago
Fernando Alonso hits out at “over regulated” F1: “We’re taking away the incentive..”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Marc Marquez warns against “unreal expectations” on Sachsenring return
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez