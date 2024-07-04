George Russell’s verdict on future F1 teammate: ‘It doesn’t matter who’s alongside you'

George Russell has reiterated his view that he’d “welcome anybody” to Mercedes as his new F1 teammate for 2025 provided the team is “pushing in the same direction”.

The identity of Russell’s teammate for next year is still unclear with Mercedes yet to make a decision.

Mercedes have been vocal in their pursuit of Max Verstappen for next year, but given he has a contract until the end of 2028, that remains unlikely.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a Mercedes junior driver, reportedly remains the front-runner for the seat.

Carlos Sainz remains an option, but it looks like he will be forced to join Alpine, Sauber or Williams.

Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Russell was asked specifically about the prospect of teaming up with Sainz.

He replied: “Yeah, I’d welcome anybody, to be honest. I’ve been lucky having Lewis for the last three years and we’ve had some great battles in the last couple of years.

“As a driver, I think it’s important you have a good relationship between the two of you, just to help that team momentum and pushing in the same direction.

“But, ultimately, when you walk into your garage and put your helmet on, you jump in your car and it doesn’t really matter who’s sat in the seat alongside you.”

Russell has enjoyed a great year personally, taking Mercedes’ first win since 2022 last time out in Austria.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

He's generally had the upper hand over Lewis Hamilton, leading 9-2 in the qualifying head-to-head.

However, he dismissed suggestions that he’s not been given enough credit for his form this year.

“No, not at all, to be honest. I think the results speak for themselves, and I don’t need to talk about it,” he added.

“As many drivers say, you do the talking on the track. I think this season’s probably one of the best I’ve ever had in terms of my own performance and grabbing the results when they’re coming.”

“Of course there’s a lot of talk about the second seat, but that’s normal, it’s exciting. Mercedes, one of the most successful teams in the sport, and it’s a seat that many drivers want.

“It’s like the race last week, when there’s been a drama or a bit of action that’s where the talking should be, and that’s how it always will be.”