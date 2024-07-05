Claim that Red Bull must be “called in for a chat with stewards” at Silverstone

Red Bull should talk to FIA stewards over their response to Max Verstappen’s controversy in Austria, it has been claimed.

Verstappen made contact with Lando Norris last weekend which ended his rival’s race, and angered McLaren.

This weekend at the F1 British Grand Prix they are likely to cross paths on-track again.

“I’d like to see Christian Horner, Jonathan Wheatley and Gianpiero Lambiase called in for a chat with the stewards when they get to Silverstone,” commentator David Croft said on the Sky F1 podcast.

“The Red Bull team - obviously protecting their driver, because any team would do that - made out like it was all Lando’s fault, and Max had been sinned against.

“I don’t think that was the case. You could argue Lando should’ve have had his car there, but Max definitely moved in those braking zones and caused the issue, as far as I saw it.

“I’d like a chat that says to the Red Bull team: ‘We know you are trying to protect your driver but you are not doing him any favours, because if you keep saying this is allowed, tolerated, fine, then he will keep doing it. And if he keeps doing it, eventually it will cost him way more than on a Sunday…

“‘So either have an honest chat with him or keep mollycoddling him, it’s entirely up to you…’”

Damon Hill replied: “I agree. Maybe privately behind-closed-doors they say ‘that was too much, we could have won that race but you tangled with the other guy and the risk is that we don’t finish’.

“Maybe they do it privately but, publicly, they put up a ring around Max.

“Some of the time you hear Max on the radio… if anyone talked to me like that, I’ve had a few things to say about it!

“I understand he’s under stress. I don’t want to blame Max. He’s an incredible talent.

“There is a question of attitude, conduct and respect for others which is important in sport.

“There’s no money or points for it, but there are other benefits to behaving that way.”

Norris, at Silverstone, backtracked on his initial claim that Verstappen owed him an apology.

Verstappen insisted he did not care about his critics - but did care about his friendship with Norris.