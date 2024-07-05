Helmut Marko issues ‘not on the level of Lando Norris’ verdict for Red Bull at Silverstone

Helmut Marko believes Red Bull are a clear step behind McLaren's Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix.

Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…

Helmut Marko has warned that Red Bull aren’t “on the level” of McLaren’s Lando Norris at this F1 weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Norris topped both Friday practice sessions at Silverstone as he dominated proceedings on home soil.

It proved to be a difficult second practice for Max Verstappen as he set the seventh-fastest time, over six-tenths off Norris.

Speaking to ORF after the session, Marko revealed that Red Bull are losing nearly 0.3s in the first sector alone.

“We are losing too much in the slow corners, especially in Sector 1, we are losing almost three-tenths,” Marko said.

“We looked worse in first practice and in the long runs, we were not so good either. We are still good, but not at the level of Norris. So we still have a lot to put right here. On the other hand, the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday is not good, so it comes down to what compromise you make.

“Will there be rain and then do you put more wing on the car? It is an interesting decision, but the move we made was definitely not the right one, because we just went backwards. Even in the third sector, we lose everything in the slow corners.”

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Marko remains unsure Red Bull will cure their current woes overnight.

“It's a mix of different reasons,” he added. “The car slides too much and I think it's more mechanical, but the difference is not six-tenths, but we are still behind Norris.

“It remains to be seen if we can find the right balance to maintain our performance in the fast corners without losing much in the slow corners.”

Giving his perspective on Friday, Verstappen conceded Red Bull have “work to do”.

“It was okay, I just overshot a bit,” Verstappen explained. “So I aborted my lap. On the soft tyre it didn’t go so well. In FP2 the medium looked a bit better. So we still have some work to do. We also tried some things with the car. 

“We need to analyse what we can do better for tomorrow. That will show us which way to go tomorrow. It will probably rain, so we need to take that into account.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko issues ‘not on the level of Lando Norris’ verdict for Red Bull at Silverstone
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
4h ago
Toto Wolff ‘open-minded’ about Alpine F1 engine deal: ‘More power units, the better…’
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes “going in the right direction” despite 0.6s McLaren gap
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Remy Gardner: “I lost a bit of skin, but I'll be alright”
Remy Gardner, 2024 German MotoGP
Remy Gardner, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
Andrea Stella insists Max Verstappen stance ‘not personal’ but doubles-down
Andrea Stella (ITA) McLaren Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Andrea Stella (ITA) McLaren Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: “It was a big hit!” | Bezzecchi: “Gravel got into my helmet”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Scrap for Carlos Sainz’s signature hots up - did Toto Wolff drop a key clue?
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. -
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris adamant McLaren “pretty even” with Mercedes despite dominant start to British GP
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jorge Martin: Ducati “one step ahead” despite Maverick Vinales lap record
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin