Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How race will begin after a grid penalty

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 12 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team

George Russell lines up from pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren's Lando Norris making it a British 1-2-3 at Silverstone.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Norris on the second row of the British Grand Prix grid.

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri goes from fifth ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas.

Carlos Sainz lines up seventh ahead of Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso.

Sergio Perez is a lowly 19th after his latest qualifying disaster, while Pierre Gasly will start from the rear of the field after taking on new power unit elements.