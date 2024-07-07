Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How race will begin after penalties

This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
12Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
Pit LaneSergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing

George Russell lines up from pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren's Lando Norris making it a British 1-2-3 at Silverstone. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Norris on the second row of the British Grand Prix grid. 

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri goes from fifth ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas.

Carlos Sainz lines up seventh ahead of Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso. 

Sergio Perez will start from the pitlane after Red Bull fitted a new power unit in his car. The Mexican was already due to start 19th after his latest qualifying disaster. 

