Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How race will begin after penalties
This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|Pit Lane
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
George Russell lines up from pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren's Lando Norris making it a British 1-2-3 at Silverstone.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Norris on the second row of the British Grand Prix grid.
The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri goes from fifth ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas.
Carlos Sainz lines up seventh ahead of Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso.
Sergio Perez will start from the pitlane after Red Bull fitted a new power unit in his car. The Mexican was already due to start 19th after his latest qualifying disaster.