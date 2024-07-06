“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit

“No, no no no, that has nothing to do with it, I’m fully focused on my job."

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Sergio Perez has dismissed suggestions that the pressure is getting to him after he was knocked out in Q1 following an off-moment in F1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

Perez lost control of his Red Bull at the right-hander of Copse in Q1, running wide before pirouetting into the gravel trap.

With track conditions improving, and Perez unable to take part in qualifying, he was knocked out in Q1, leaving him 19th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Reflecting on his error, Perez told media at Silverstone, where Crash.net are present in the paddock: “T9 was tricky, really difficult, especially in the beginning, as I was trying to warm up the tyres going into Turn 9, when I downshifted I basically lost the rear end quite badly and I went out of the track.

“Cold tyres and it was completely soaked of water outside of the track so I just ended up going in the gravel, couldn’t stop the car, couldn’t go straight, very unfortunate incident.”

According to reports in the German press, Perez’s future at Red Bull isn’t certain despite signing a new deal earlier this year.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

However, Perez shrugged off questions that pressure caused his latest mistake.

“No, no no no, that has nothing to do with it, I’m fully focused on my job,” he added. “I’m fully focused on getting the performance out of myself.

“I know where I can be, yesterday we had a very positive day, things were looking in the right direction, so yeah, head down and it’s a matter of time before we turn around the situation.”

Perez also confirmed that he’s yet to speak to either Helmut Marko or Christian Horner following qualifying.

The Mexican insists his main focus is returning to his early season form after a run of difficult results, particularly on Saturdays.

“No, no, nothing about it, fully focused on my job, which is to deliver tomorrow, so I don’t have to think about anything else,” he added.

“The most concerned about it is myself, so I want to get back to my form as early as possible, and yeah, just fully focus on my form.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
21m ago
George Russell warns Mercedes despite "one of the best feelings" with British GP pole
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press…
BSB
Results
22m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
24m ago
Max Verstappen reveals huge downforce loss after ‘ripping the floor apart’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Marc Marquez: “I rode with the strongest painkiller, let’s see what we can do”
Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, 2024 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff hails “on merit” British GP pole | “High expectations” for next upgrades
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
1h ago
“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to Silverstone pole with British 1-2-3
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…