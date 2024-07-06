Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin

This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
12Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team

George Russell lines up from pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren's Lando Norris making it a British 1-2-3 at Silverstone. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Norris on the second row of the British Grand Prix grid. 

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri goes from fifth ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas.

Carlos Sainz lines up seventh ahead of Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso. 

Sergio Perez is a lowly 19th after his latest qualifying disaster, while Pierre Gasly will start from the rear of the field after taking on new power unit elements. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1m ago
Vinales: “I tried to hold on until the end” | Aprilia: “We’ve finally seen the true Miguel”
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, photo finish, 2024 German MotoGP Sprint
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, photo finish, 2024 German MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
23m ago
George Russell warns Mercedes despite "one of the best feelings" with British GP pole
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press…
BSB
Results
24m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 6 July 2024, Race one
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
26m ago
Max Verstappen reveals huge downforce loss after ‘ripping the floor apart’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
56m ago
Marc Marquez: “I rode with the strongest painkiller, let’s see what we can do”
Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, 2024 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, 2024 German MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff hails “on merit” British GP pole | “High expectations” for next upgrades
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 British Grand Prix: How Sunday’s race will begin
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed team mate
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
1h ago
“Nothing to do with it” - Sergio Perez shrugs off pressure questions after latest Q1 exit
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, but “we can be more competitive”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia