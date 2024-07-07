Explained: Pierre Gasly’s 50-place F1 British GP grid penalty

Pierre Gasly has been hit with a staggering 50-place grid penalty for the F1 British Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver has been punished with five separate 10-place grid penalties.

Gasly has exceeded his annual allocation of power unit components, resulting in the penalty for Silverstone.

He will start at the back of the starting grid for the race, although Sergio Perez will start from the pitlane.

Gasly breached his limit of four by taking on a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbocharger (TC), Motor Generator Unit-Heat (MGU-H) and Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic (MGU-K) for the British Grand Prix.

A 10-place grid penalty was imposed for each of those five components.

Gasly’s huge penalty brings back memories of Jenson Button in Mexico nine years ago.

McLaren driver Button had a 70-place grid penalty imposed - the result of five separate penalties, all relating to his engine.

Separately, McLaren were hit with a combined 55-place grid penalty for their two drivers in Belgium in 2015.

Button was handed a 25-place drop for four separate engine rule-breaks. Teammate Fernando Alonso was demoted 30 places for a similar series of offences.

Gasly, who has signed a new deal to pledge his future to Alpine, has scored points at the past four grands prix.

The task to repeat that feat at Silverstone will now be colossal due to his 50-place penalty.