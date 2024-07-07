Explained: Pierre Gasly’s 50-place F1 British GP grid penalty

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly hit with a massive penalty

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Pierre Gasly has been hit with a staggering 50-place grid penalty for the F1 British Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver has been punished with five separate 10-place grid penalties.

Gasly has exceeded his annual allocation of power unit components, resulting in the penalty for Silverstone.

He will start at the back of the starting grid for the race, although Sergio Perez will start from the pitlane.

Gasly breached his limit of four by taking on a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbocharger (TC), Motor Generator Unit-Heat (MGU-H) and Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic (MGU-K) for the British Grand Prix.

A 10-place grid penalty was imposed for each of those five components.

Gasly’s huge penalty brings back memories of Jenson Button in Mexico nine years ago.

McLaren driver Button had a 70-place grid penalty imposed - the result of five separate penalties, all relating to his engine.

Separately, McLaren were hit with a combined 55-place grid penalty for their two drivers in Belgium in 2015.

Button was handed a 25-place drop for four separate engine rule-breaks. Teammate Fernando Alonso was demoted 30 places for a similar series of offences.

Gasly, who has signed a new deal to pledge his future to Alpine, has scored points at the past four grands prix.

The task to repeat that feat at Silverstone will now be colossal due to his 50-place penalty.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
Results
12m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 2, 7 July
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 2, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
31m ago
‘Masochist’ Marc Marquez feted despite inflated airbag, smashed screen, rib agony
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
41m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race - LIVE UPDATES!
(L to R): Second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates with team mate and pole sitter George Russell (GBR)
(L to R): Second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates…
MotoGP
Results
48m ago
Sachsenring: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
German MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia wins after huge blunder from Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Jorge Martin, Miguel Oliveira, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Miguel Oliveira, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Explained: Pierre Gasly’s 50-place F1 British GP grid penalty
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results
Fermin Aldeguer, Sachsenring, German Moto2, 7 July 2024
Fermin Aldeguer, Sachsenring, German Moto2, 7 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
2h ago
German MotoGP at Sachsenring as it happened
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin