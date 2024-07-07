Crunch verdict from Anthony Hamilton on Lewis Hamilton's F1 British GP win

The father of Lewis Hamilton - Anthony Hamilton - believes his son was in “full control” of the British Grand Prix once he claimed the lead through the final pit stop phase.

Hamilton returned to winning ways for the first time since 2021, coming out on top on home soil for the ninth time in his F1 career.

The seven-time world champion crucially stopped one lap earlier than Lando Norris, who had the race lead at the time, for slick tyres.

This allowed Hamilton to get track position before resisting a late charge from Max Verstappen to win for the 104th time.

Hamilton’s dad, Anthony, has played an integral role in the Mercedes driver’s career right from karting.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Hamilton’s return to the top step, Anthony said: “How crazy was that? He was never going to give that up. You just had to watch the times.

“It was a tenth here, a tenth there… It didn’t matter what was happening. Lewis was in full control. There was absolutely no way, with that current tyre and the tyres that he had underneath him, that he was going to allow that win to slip for the British public. And that’s what drove him on.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Hamilton’s latest win at Silverstone is his ninth in front of his home crowd.

His first was in treacherous conditions back in 2008, winning by over 50 seconds.

Given the change in weather conditions, Anthony felt Hamilton was “in his element” on Sunday.

“You know, I always feel it. Because I always know it,” he added. “At the end of the day, Lewis was second yesterday. He was disappointed - ‘I could have done better’, after qualifying.

“He goes home, refocuses, and comes back. You know he’s calculated everything.

“He’s waited for the environment to change. And when the environment changes, he’s in his element.”

He added: “It’s great for the team, it’s great for the British public. I can’t believe it, I was driving through the crowds and these guys are in shorts and t-shirts. Waiting for the great British weather. But these guys are still here. Not complaining, looking forward to a great weekend.

“How proud do we feel to be able to provide that for them? It’s important for the British crowd, but it’s also great for motorsport, isn’t it?”