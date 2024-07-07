Christian Horner baffled by McLaren’s strategy: “Maybe they’ll look back with hindsight…”

Christian Horner was puzzled by McLaren's strategy with Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has questioned McLaren’s strategy at the British Grand Prix not to put Lando Norris on the medium tyres for the final stint.

Norris took the lead after showing great pace during the crossover period to the intermediates.

However, the race went in Lewis Hamilton’s favour after Mercedes decided to pit for slicks one lap earlier than McLaren did.

This handed Hamilton track position but Norris was still in contention given Mercedes opted for the less durable soft.

But McLaren put Norris on the soft, which degraded heavily, causing him to lose out to Max Verstappen.

It was another missed opportunity for McLaren, who continue to underperform despite having a quicker car than Red Bull at Silverstone.

Speaking after the race, Horner said: “[McLaren] had a new medium in their pocket. Mercedes didn’t, we didn’t. Wow. I fully expected to see a yellow set of tyres go on there. Maybe they will look back with hindsight…

“You’ve got to congratulate Lewis. He is a fierce competitor, I know this one means a lot to him. A popular win, and well-deserved.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Horner described the race overall was “bizarre” and felt running on the hards with Verstappen at the end gave them the best opportunity to maximise their result.

“We nearly ended up winning it. It was a bizarre race. In the first part, we just didn’t have the pace on the medium tyre,” he added.

“Mercedes looked like they’d got it under control. Then the rain came and McLaren looked like they’d got it under control. We were dropping off the back of it. At that point, I was worried about Carlos Sainz who was having a go at Max.

“We made the call to go onto the inter at the right time. That one lap extra, on the inter, while it leapfrogged us into third, I think we damaged the tyre a bit on that lap.

“Until the others got deg as well, we dropped off. We started coming back, things levelled out. Then it was about which tyre you take for the final stint. We’d seen that the softs didn’t look great, doing six or seven laps before falling apart for other cars at the start of the race. So we went for the hard tyre. It was our best chance.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: Irwin reflects on Bridewell rivalry after double win
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: two podiums keep Bridewell in title hunt
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Snetterton, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Snetterton: Iddon - “it was kind of like watching it on TV!”
Christian Iddon, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, race three, 7 July, podium
Christian Iddon, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, race…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on mental health struggles after 2021 F1 title loss
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
IndyCar
News
2h ago
Pato O'Ward returns to winning ways at Mid-Ohio
Pato O'Ward
Pato O'Ward

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner baffled by McLaren’s strategy: “Maybe they’ll look back with hindsight…”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
IndyCar
Results
2h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Honda Indy200 at Mid-Ohio
Pato O'Ward
Pato O'Ward
F1
News
3h ago
‘We threw it away’ - Lando Norris’ frustration shows as McLaren squander victory shot
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
Feature
3h ago
British GP F1 driver ratings: Two 10/10 ratings given out at Silverstone
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…