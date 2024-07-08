Ferrari announce Enrico Cardile exit ahead of rumoured Aston Martin F1 switch

Enrico Cardile has left Ferrari, the team have announced.

Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…

Ferrari have announced the departure of Enrico Cardile ahead of his rumoured switch to Aston Martin.

Cardile has been Ferrari’s chassis technical director having joined the F1 team in 2016.

The 49-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Martin, as Lawrence Stroll continues to bolster the Silverstone-based outfit.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur will replace Cardile on an interim basis.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as technical director chassis area,” a Ferrari statement read.

“After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the chassis area will be overseen by the team principal, Frederic Vasseur.

“Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years.”

Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…

Ferrari are already preparing for Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in 2025.

Former Mercedes chief Loic Serra joins Ferrari as head of chassis performance engineering in October.

While Jerome d’Ambrosio also makes the move to Ferrari from Mercedes as deputy team principal.

In terms of Aston Martin, Cardile isn’t the only big name they’ve been linked with in recent weeks.

Aston Martin remain interested in signing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey.

They’ve already added former Mercedes HPP chief Andy Cowell to their ranks ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
3h ago
How Lewis Hamilton banished his demons with most emotional F1 win yet
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
Feature
4h ago
McLaren are not ready for F1 title fight as they throw away British GP 1-2
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes break down secrets of Lewis Hamilton’s British GP win
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Joan Mir “won’t stop trying” after nightmare German MotoGP
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
F1
News
6h ago
Angela Cullen's immediate response to Lewis Hamilton win at British GP
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I am going to fly very high…’
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
‘We’ve seen this too many times from Jorge Martin’
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Ferrari announce Enrico Cardile exit ahead of rumoured Aston Martin F1 switch
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio says decision on his future “has been taken”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April