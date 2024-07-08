Ferrari announce Enrico Cardile exit ahead of rumoured Aston Martin F1 switch

Ferrari have announced the departure of Enrico Cardile ahead of his rumoured switch to Aston Martin.

Cardile has been Ferrari’s chassis technical director having joined the F1 team in 2016.

The 49-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Martin, as Lawrence Stroll continues to bolster the Silverstone-based outfit.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur will replace Cardile on an interim basis.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as technical director chassis area,” a Ferrari statement read.

“After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the chassis area will be overseen by the team principal, Frederic Vasseur.

“Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years.”

Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…

Ferrari are already preparing for Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in 2025.

Former Mercedes chief Loic Serra joins Ferrari as head of chassis performance engineering in October.

While Jerome d’Ambrosio also makes the move to Ferrari from Mercedes as deputy team principal.

In terms of Aston Martin, Cardile isn’t the only big name they’ve been linked with in recent weeks.

Aston Martin remain interested in signing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey.

They’ve already added former Mercedes HPP chief Andy Cowell to their ranks ahead of the British Grand Prix.