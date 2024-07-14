Could Red Bull’s latest teenage starlet secure a 2025 RB seat?

"He’s making a strong case for himself for next year"

Isack Hadjar (FRA) Red Bull Racing Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Isack Hadjar (FRA) Red Bull Racing Test Driver. Formula 1 World…

Isack Hadjar has a chance to claim a full-time F1 race seat with RB, Christian Horner insists.

The second seat at Red Bull’s sister team - alongside Yuki Tsunoda - remains up for grabs, with no decision yet taken on Daniel Ricciardo’s future.

Red Bull’s deep pool of talent includes Liam Lawson, who impressively deputised for Ricciardo at AlphaTauri last year.

But Hadjar has now pushed himself closer to the front of the queue.

The 19-year-old Frenchman drove for RB last Friday in FP1 at Silverstone.

Then on Sunday, he drove impressively from pole to victory in the Formula 2 feature race.

Hadjar now leads the F2 championship after edging out the likes of Ollie Bearman (who will join Haas next year).

Red Bull team principal was asked if Hadjar has any chance of landing an F1 seat in 2025.

“He’s doing a good job,” Horner said. “He had a good weekend.

“Good to see both Isack and Arvid Lindblad win the Formula 3 race this morning, two outstanding talents that are coming through.

“Again he’s making a strong case for himself for next year, which is why we’re not in any rush to finalise seats in the sister team.”

Questioned whether Hadjar is a realistic option for the second RB seat, Horner answered: “There’s always a chance.”

Hadjar’s Silverstone victory was his third F2 feature race win of 2024.

He has previously said about his ascent: "I was always interested in cars but not particularly the racing, because of the movie ‘Cars’.

“My grandparents and parents are mainly doctors or physicists so they have nothing to do with motorsport but my dad always watched F1, that’s it really.

“When I grew up I wanted to do go-karts as I started watching F1 at the age of 6 so my parents bought me one when I was 7!

“This love for racing just came by myself.

"My ambition is to be F1 champion, my racing heroes are Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.”

