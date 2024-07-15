Lewis Hamilton tipped to bring “winning mentality” to Ferrari in F1 2025

Lewis Hamilton has received the backing of fellow Brit Oliver Bearman ahead of the seven-time world champion's Ferrari move.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

2025 Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman has backed Lewis Hamilton to bring his “winning mentality” to Ferrari when he joins next year.

Hamilton will join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc from 2025 in a move that rocked the sporting world earlier this year.

It will bring an end to Hamilton’s long term association with Mercedes, having been linked with the German brand since he made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007.

Ferrari’s title win drought stretches back to Hamilton’s first year in the sport when Kimi Raikkonen claimed the title.

Since then, the Scuderia have endured a number of near-misses with Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

In more recent years, Ferrari have struggled to provide Leclerc with a title-winning car for the duration of a season.

Bearman, who is part of Ferrari’s driver academy, believes Hamilton will have a huge impact at Maranello.

“I think he'll bring a lot of experience to the team," Bearman told Sky Sports at Silverstone.

“He's won seven world championships - that's something that not many people can say. He'll bring a good mentality to the team, a winning mentality, but of course his talent is undeniable. He's one of the best to have ever done it."

“It's great that in some way he can share his experience with me slightly," Bearman continued. I hope that I will learn a lot from him and I hope that Ferrari will as well because I think he will be a great asset to the team.”

Bearman will make his full-time F1 debut for Haas next year.

The British driver starred in his one-off appearance for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia as a stand-in for Carlos Sainz.

Bearman’s dream is to win world championships with Ferrari in the future.

“I think Ferrari is one of the most iconic brands in the world, of course within racing and F1. If you draw a car, it's red. It's a brand that's synonymous with racing, with victory, with success and with fantastic drivers as well,” Bearman added.

“So, first of all, to have made my debut with Ferrari, that hasn't happened for a very long time. And the fact that I became the youngest Ferrari driver was something very special for me.

“Of course, I want to win world championships, and to do that with Ferrari is my dream. They've been supporting me since 2021. They've seen something from me early on. They decided to trust in me, and even just to put me behind the wheel in Jeddah was a big risk from Ferrari's side.

“So that shows that they believe in me, that they trust in my capability, and of course one day I would love to win a championship, especially with Ferrari.”

