Audi ramp up preparations ahead of F1 entry in 2026 with new “strategic partner”

Audi have announced BP as their new “strategic partner” as they ramp up preparations ahead of their F1 entry in 2026.

BP, which is an oil and energy giant, will supply Audi with 100 per cent sustainable fuels in 2026.

Sustainable fuel is a big part of F1’s regulations for 2026 as part of the new engine rules.

BP will supply Audi with lubricants and greases through Castrol, while they've been working with Alpine since 2017.

Audi will take over the existing Sauber outfit, which sit bottom of the 2024 F1 constructors' championship.

Their driver line-up is still unclear with Nico Hulkenberg signed from Haas.

The identity of his teammate is still yet to be announced with a host of names linked, including Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon.

Speaking of the news, Audi CEO Andreas Seidl said: “Audi and bp have always worked together successfully in motorsport. We are delighted that we can take this special partnership to the next level in Formula 1. Audi stands for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and bp and Castrol also aspire to deliver the best technologies in the field of fuels and lubricants. This is a perfect match.

“It is a strong signal for Audi’s future F1 factory team that we have been able to establish this partnership at such an early stage.

“We sense the appeal of the Audi F1 Project and how many renowned companies want to work with Audi in Formula 1.”

Nicola Buck, SVP marketing, bp, added: “We are proud that Audi has once again chosen to partner with bp and Castrol, this time for their entry into Formula 1. It gives our premium brands the opportunity to showcase our technical expertise at the pinnacle of motorsport.

“We are already making great progress with the Audi F1 Project on the development of the bp fuel and Castrol lubricants as we seek to innovate and unlock maximum engine performance for the Audi F1 Power Unit from 2026.”