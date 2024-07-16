Adrian Newey’s final Red Bull car: The RB17 revealed at Goodwood

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, Adrian Newey’s final designed car for Red Bull was revealed.

The RB17 is a unique hypercar, with only 50 being sold worldwide.

Led by Newey’s innovation in conjunction with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, it is fitted with a mid-mounted V10 engine.

More impressively, in the right hands, it can match F1 speeds, with Newey revealing according to the simulations, it would have been quicker than George Russell’s pole time at the British Grand Prix.

Speaking at Goodwood, Newey said: “It's a very aerodynamically driven car, of course, because what we wanted is something that would be accessible to people with relatively low levels of track experience,"

“Ultimately it's adaptable and can grow so that the driver can grow with the car and get to a car which, this car is certainly according to all our simulations with driver in the loop, it would have been on pole at Silverstone last weekend.”

Adrian Newey's RB17 at Goodwood

Newey will bow out from Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, with the identity of his new team still unclear.

The 65-year-old admitted projects like the RB17 keeps things “fresh” in terms of being a designer.

“I guess there’s a number of years I’ve been in F1 that to keep myself fresh and avoid going stale, I feel sometimes I need other projects to kind of give inspiration and so forth so that when I’m in F1, I’m not feeling as if I’m always doing the same thing,” he said.

“The Valkyrie was the first project in that mould, then I kind of started to think what can be the next project? I didn’t want to simply do Valkyrie 2, it had to be something different. I pondered that for quite a while.

“I’ve been lucky enough over the years to have driven lots of different cars from 1960s cars, racing at the [Goodwood] Revival and so forth, through to modern F1 cars. The exhilaration, the speed and the sensations you get from that are something else.”