Valtteri Bottas has no “clear answer” on F1 future: “It can start to become nerve racking”

"But we still have to wait for a bit. I don't have a clear answer."

Valtteri Bottas still has no “clear answer” about where he will be driving for the 2025 F1 season.

Bottas’ future is still up in the air as he waits for Carlos Sainz to make a decision.

The 10-time F1 grand prix winner is thought to be in the running at Williams mainly, while he’s a candidate to potentially stay at Sauber or move to Alpine.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Crash.net are present, Bottas was open in admitting that he’s still “waiting” for news.

“Maybe waiting for Carlos, but maybe not,” Bottas said. “I mean, it's at some point is I don't think everyone is going to probably wait for him. But I'm still waiting for something.”

Bottas was then asked if he was “surprised things are dragged on”, and he replied: “That's a very good question. If I'm honest, I was hoping that things would be sorted before this weekend, because there was a weekend off,” he added. “But we still have to wait for a bit. I don't have a clear answer.

“Obviously, for me, I'm getting to the point that, hopefully, sooner than later, as everyone knows, if things drag on, to the August break, or after the August break, it  can start to become quite nerve racking.”

Bottas remains open to sticking with Sauber even if they’ve not been particularly keen to retain him.

Sauber, which will be Audi in 2026, have already signed Nico Hulkenberg.

The German brand have Sainz at the top of their wishlist, while a host of other drivers have been linked in recent months.

Speaking of Sauber, he said: “Yes. I think this option is still there. It’s part of the business, for sure.

“But also, I want to be in a place where I have the respect, where all the people know what I can achieve and give to the team.”

Bottas and Sauber have endured a miserable campaign so far, failing to score a single point in the opening 12 rounds.

However, the Swiss-based team have introduced a number of upgrades on Bottas’ car for this weekend in Hungary.

