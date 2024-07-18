Mercedes drivers quizzed about fashion deals as Lewis Hamilton teams with Dior

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were questioned about major fashion deals which could result in a change of look.

Hamilton, who will go to Ferrari next year, was this week named as an ambassador and a guest designer for Dior.

At the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, where Crash.net are in the paddock, Hamilton was asked if his new deal with Dior signifies the end of working with Tommy Hilfiger, who are currently Mercedes’ official team clothing and merchandising partner.

He responded: “I was part of bringing Tommy into this team. They’ve been fantastic partners.

“For me, personally, it was a real experience to learn from him and his team.

“I get to sit in the room with Tommy and pick his brain about how he started [his company], favourite designers and the different challenges he went through. That’s been invaluable.

“Then having that design experience, we did five collections together over a couple of years. It was huge for me.

“Now, I have this new partnership with Dior where I was able to put those elements into action in this new collection that I’m doing there. I’m super excited.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Tommy and everything that he’s done and also, the team allowing me to do those things.

“Which has never been possible before, I don’t think, for anyone in this sport.

“Who knows, maybe you’ll start seeing some other drivers start designing clothes. We’ll see if this is the future.”

Hamilton has guest-designed a collection for Dior which will launch in October.

Russell, whose on-track future is tied to Mercedes, was asked if he had any deals pending to work with Tommy Hilfiger.

“No not yet,” he said. “Having been part of Tommy Hilfiger is a really great opportunity for us both.

“I think the passion that he has for racing, you can really sense that with his team in F1 Academy and all the support he’s given Mercedes over the years.

“Even in Formula 1 since the 90s. So, yeah, proud to be part of that.”