Lando Norris’ awkward Lewis Hamilton exchange caught on TV after Hungarian GP

Lando Norris was in no mood for Lewis Hamilton’s praise as their awkward exchange was caught on TV after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren had secured their first 1-2 finish since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden F1 victory.

Norris led the race after the second round of pit stops after he was given the opportunity to undercut his teammate.

The British driver was then forced to back off and give Piastri the lead again.

Understandably after the race, Norris wasn’t in his usual joyful mood as another race win escaped him.

The top three finishers have an opportunity to chat after the race in the cooldown room.

Hamilton attempted to compliment Norris, but the latter fired back with an odd response.

“You guys are fast,” Hamilton initially said.

Norris didn’t take Hamilton’s innocent comment well.

“Yeah, well you had a fast car seven years ago,” Norris replied.

Hamilton said: “Seven years ago? That’s a long time. Were you even here seven years ago?”

Norris added: “Well you had it. You had a quick car. You made the most of it. Now it’s us.”

Hamilton was quick to then clarify he wasn’t complaining and was simply complimenting.

Norris’ annoyance stems from the fact he could have closed the lead in the drivers’ championship down by a further seven points had he won in Hungary.

Despite starting on pole position, Norris lost the lead to his teammate before falling back in the first stint of the race.

It was still a positive day for McLaren though, which sit just 51 points behind in the constructors’ championship.