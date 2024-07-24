Alpine unveil striking Deadpool & Wolverine livery for Belgian GP

Alpine will sport a striking Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired livery for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Alpine new livery
Alpine new livery

The Alpine F1 team have unveiled a striking new livery for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, inspired by the new film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will race in a red and black livery, with yellow claw marks on the side, in reference to the two Marvel superheroes in the new movie.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is released in cinemas on July 25 - just one day before this weekend’s Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps.

Alpine showed off their new colours on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The livery stems from the fact that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was part of the group of investors behind a significant €200m deal with Alpine last year.

Alpine will be hopeful of performing well with their new colour scheme after an abysmal weekend last time out.

Gasly and Ocon were knocked out in Q1 after Alpine kept both of their cars in the garage as track conditions improved.

Race day didn’t go any better for the team as Gasly was forced to retire due to a technical issue.

Ocon failed to mount a challenge into the points.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc warns Ferrari won’t be the “favourites anywhere” in F1 2024
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
Feature
2h ago
The three drivers who might be entering their last F1 race at Belgian GP
Ricciardo Perez
Ricciardo Perez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Dani Pedrosa reveals that he suffered with same health condition as Casey Stoner
Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa
F1
News
3h ago
“Still a chance” Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull at the end of 2025
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
4h ago
How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Does a social media post hint at a key move in MotoGP rider market?
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
5h ago
Alpine unveil striking Deadpool & Wolverine livery for Belgian GP
Alpine new livery
Alpine new livery
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Simon Crafar to replace Freddie Spencer as chairman of FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel
MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo’s pick for MotoGP GOAT is bad news for his idol Valentino Rossi
Quartararo, Rossi
Quartararo, Rossi