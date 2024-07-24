Alpine unveil striking Deadpool & Wolverine livery for Belgian GP

The Alpine F1 team have unveiled a striking new livery for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, inspired by the new film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will race in a red and black livery, with yellow claw marks on the side, in reference to the two Marvel superheroes in the new movie.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is released in cinemas on July 25 - just one day before this weekend’s Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps.

Alpine showed off their new colours on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The livery stems from the fact that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was part of the group of investors behind a significant €200m deal with Alpine last year.

Alpine will be hopeful of performing well with their new colour scheme after an abysmal weekend last time out.

Gasly and Ocon were knocked out in Q1 after Alpine kept both of their cars in the garage as track conditions improved.

Race day didn’t go any better for the team as Gasly was forced to retire due to a technical issue.

Ocon failed to mount a challenge into the points.