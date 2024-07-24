How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Live stream for free

Information below on how to watch the 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

This is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 26-28 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Belgian Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Belgian Grand Prix start times below.

McLaren will be the team under the spotlight at Spa.

Last weekend, their strategy was criticised after Lando Norris - eventually - allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to pass him for the win.

McLaren's competitiveness is a problem for Red Bull whose star man Max Verstappen was left fuming last weekend in Hungary.

Several drivers may be entering their final F1 race, ahead of the summer break. Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Logan Sargeant know they need a big performance at Spa.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Belgian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Belgian Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Belgian Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Belgian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Belgian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday July 26
12.30pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2

Saturday July 27
11.30am - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 28
2pm - F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

