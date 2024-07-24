“Still a chance” Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull at the end of 2025

Insight into Max Verstappen’s future suggests there’s “still a chance” he could leave Red Bull at the end of next year.

According to veteran BBC F1 journalist Andrew Benson, Verstappen isn’t considering leaving Red Bull this year.

Verstappen still sits top of the drivers’ championship despite failing to win any of the last three races.

The Dutchman’s frustration boiled over at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but for now at least, Verstappen is committed.

However, the end of 2025 is a different story.

Verstappen might be tempted to leave the team if Red Bull struggle to deliver a title-conquering car in 2025.

He will also have to consider 2026 - and which team will have the best power unit.

Writing in his post-race Q&A, Benson addressed Verstappen’s future.

“As of now, Verstappen is not considering leaving Red Bull at the end of this season, BBC Sport has been told, but there is still a chance he will at the end of 2025,” he wrote.

“Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028. And one mechanism by which he could have left has been removed.”

A development over the Hungary weekend was a clause in Verstappen’s contract linked to Helmut Marko.

In short, if Marko left, then Verstappen would be free to leave.

This clause has been removed and Marko has committed his future to the team until the end of 2026.

But, there’s still ways for Verstappen to leave Red Bull.

“BBC Sport understands there are other aspects of his contract that would enable him to leave in certain circumstances, some of which are clauses related to the performance of the car and team,” Benson added.

“Of course, the contract is secret, so it is not possible to know the full detail of these.”

It’s likely going to be a story that will continue to rumble on, particularly if Verstappen’s lead in the championship is significantly reduced.