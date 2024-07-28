How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix today

Information below on how to watch the 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

This is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 26-28 from anywhere. We’ve also listed the Belgian Grand Prix start times below.

McLaren will be the team under the spotlight at Spa.

Last weekend, their strategy was criticised after Lando Norris - eventually - allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to pass him for the win.

McLaren's competitiveness is a problem for Red Bull whose star man Max Verstappen was left fuming last weekend in Hungary.

Several drivers may be entering their final F1 race, ahead of the summer break. Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Logan Sargeant know they need a big performance at Spa.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Belgian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Belgian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday July 26
12.30pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2

Saturday July 27
11.30am - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 28
2pm - F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11m ago
Christian Horner insists McLaren got it wrong with team orders drama in Hungary
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
21m ago
Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase held clear-the-air talks after radio rage
Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Max
Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer with Christian Horner …
F1
News
30m ago
Daniel Ricciardo’s last F1 race today? He doesn’t have “a farewell speech”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian…
MotoGP
News
32m ago
New footage of Marc Marquez-Nicolo Bulega clash offers fresh perspective
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
43m ago
Sergio Perez’s future to be discussed in Red Bull meeting on Monday
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
McLaren: Max Verstappen “the favourite” despite huge grid penalty at Belgian GP
(L to R): Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme with third placed Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
(L to R): Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme…
F1
News
1h ago
Martin Brundle whispers about “paperwork changed” impacting Max Verstappen future
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate Max Verstappen…
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen grid penalty
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix today
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…