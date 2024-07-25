Esteban Ocon completes new-look Haas F1 2025 driver line-up

Haas have completed their new-look F1 2025 driver line-up with the signing of Esteban Ocon.

The American outfit confirmed the signing on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, announcing Ocon has put pen to paper on a “multi-year” contract.

The 27-year-old Frenchman and one-time grand prix winner had been heavily linked with Haas since his departure from Alpine was announced earlier this year, and has now secured his seat on the F1 grid for next season.

Haas will field an all-new driver line-up for 2025, with Ocon joining Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, whose promotion from Formula 2 was confirmed ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this month.

“I’m delighted we’ve secured Esteban Ocon’s services for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” stated team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“I’ve obviously been aware of his talents for a long time and our personal history dates back to Esteban’s maiden run in a Formula 1 car – I was his race engineer that day with Lotus.

"He displayed his talents back then coming off the back of strong performances in the junior categories – he’d just won the 2014 European Formula 3 Championship. Esteban’s gone on to become an established talent in Formula 1 and of course a grand prix winner.

"The experience he brings, not just from his own talent base but also from working for a manufacturer team, will be advantageous to us in our growth as an organization.

"It was vital we had a driver with experience in beside Oliver Bearman next year, but Esteban’s only 27 – he’s still young with a lot to prove as well. I think we have a hungry, dynamic driver pairing and I look forward to welcoming Esteban into MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for 2025.”

Gene Haas, Team Owner of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team said: “It was important to me that we have a driver with a known pedigree in Formula 1, and as a grand prix winner, Esteban undoubtedly fits that brief.

"Esteban’s proved himself in the teams he’s raced for as someone who’s continually in the mix and scoring points – it’s that continuity we’re keen to capitalize on as we look for increased performance gains on-track.

"We have a blend of youth and experience in our future driver line-up and I’m excited to see the results.”

Ocon said: “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career and join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team from the start of the 2025 season.

“I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me. I’d like to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for our honest and fruitful discussions these last few months.

"On a more personal note, I’m very happy to be working with Ayao again, as he’s been a part of my debut when I first stepped into a Formula 1 car during my Lotus Junior days more than ten years ago. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project.”

The decision to sign Ocon leaves Kevin Magnussen without a drive for 2025, with few options remaining open to him for an F1 lifeline.

Alpine, Williams and Sauber are the only realistic destinations left with openings still available for next season.