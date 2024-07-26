Max Verstappen hit with major grid penalty at F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Spa circuit offers plenty of potential for overtaking

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop. Formula 1…

Max Verstappen has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The penalty is for exceeding his engine allowance.

Verstappen has been walking a tightrope since the Canadian Grand Prix, when he lost a power unit.

Red Bull were forced to give him a fourth PU - the maximum for any driver in one season.

The team have now opted for Verstappen to face his grid penalty at Spa this weekend, a track which offers plenty of opportunity for overtaking.

It is a setback for Verstappen's hopes of winning at Spa, because even if he qualifies in pole position he will start the grand prix from 11th.

However, he did win a year ago in Belgium after qualifying in pole then serving a five-place grid penalty.

But, since 2023 when Verstappen dominated, the field has converged and he is facing much more competition.

It arrives a week after Verstappen's angry back-and-forth with his race engineer, amid a difficult round in Hungary.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished 1-2 in Hungary and now, with Verstappen facing a penalty, will fancy another victory.

Yuki Tsunoda starts from the back

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda will start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

RB have opted to fit his car with a new engine, taking the penalty at Spa where overtaking opportunities are aplenty.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Max Verstappen delivers “very tricky” verdict as McLaren lead 1-2 in Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes F1 car “felt completely different” in Belgian GP practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
8h ago
Esteban Ocon lashes out at Alpine: “We haven’t been listened to”
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
News
8h ago
Lando Norris ‘not felt comfortable' with McLaren F1 car despite topping timesheets
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Ducati Race of Champions Qualifying Results: Andrea Iannone on pole
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in second Belgian GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
Results
9h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
11h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: "Now I'm stronger than Marc, next year we will see"
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez