Max Verstappen hit with major grid penalty at F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The penalty is for exceeding his engine allowance.

Verstappen has been walking a tightrope since the Canadian Grand Prix, when he lost a power unit.

Red Bull were forced to give him a fourth PU - the maximum for any driver in one season.

The team have now opted for Verstappen to face his grid penalty at Spa this weekend, a track which offers plenty of opportunity for overtaking.

It is a setback for Verstappen's hopes of winning at Spa, because even if he qualifies in pole position he will start the grand prix from 11th.

However, he did win a year ago in Belgium after qualifying in pole then serving a five-place grid penalty.

But, since 2023 when Verstappen dominated, the field has converged and he is facing much more competition.

It arrives a week after Verstappen's angry back-and-forth with his race engineer, amid a difficult round in Hungary.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished 1-2 in Hungary and now, with Verstappen facing a penalty, will fancy another victory.

Yuki Tsunoda starts from the back

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda will start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

RB have opted to fit his car with a new engine, taking the penalty at Spa where overtaking opportunities are aplenty.