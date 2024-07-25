Max Verstappen disputes Helmut Marko’s sim racing ban claim: 'I know what is best'

Max Verstappen has clarified Helmut Marko’s claim that he’s banned from competing in sim racing events ahead of F1 races.

Verstappen’s participation in a virtual 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps over the Hungarian Grand Prix received a lot of scrutiny.

The Dutchman only finished fifth on-track at the Hungaroring - and delivered numerous tetchy team radio messages during the 70-lap race.

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg questioned Verstappen’s decision to stay up so late - revealing Verstappen had only gone to sleep at 3am in the morning having taken part in a sim race.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Marko claimed that Verstappen would no longer compete in any races the night before an F1 grand prix.

Speaking on Thursday at Spa, where Crash.net in the paddock, Verstappen made it clear that he’s not banned from sim racing.

“We talked about it, I said, 'You don't need to worry, there are no other races coming up',” he said.

“But no, it's not that I have a ban. I don't need to tell them what to do in their private time over the weekend, and it's the same for me.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Verstappen continued his defence of sim racing until the late hours of the night, stating “it’s not something new”.

The three-time world champion produced a masterclass at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix having competed in another virtual 24-hour race the day before.

“I raced until 3am - it's not something new and, for me, it's something very important in my life,” he added. “There are no other sim races coming up anyway so no-one has to worry about that. But it's always when you don't win the race that you blame it on, 'You were staying up until 3am', or, 'You're one kilo overweight'.

"There are always things to make up that you can argue about when you don't win a race, but for example in Imola I did win the race - both of them. For me, this is not something new, I've been doing this since 2015, so for me it's not something that is any different in my preparation.

"I've won three world championships - I think I know pretty well what I can and cannot do. I'm always very hard on myself with what is and it's allowed and, with all the experience I have in Formula 1, I think I know quite well what is best."

Verstappen sits 76 points clear of Lando Norris heading into the final race ahead of the summer break.