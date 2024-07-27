Explained: Why Mercedes have ditched their upgraded F1 floor for Belgian GP

George Russell explains why Mercedes have ditched their new floor at Spa.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

George Russell has shed light on why Mercedes have reverted back to an older specification of floor for the remainder of the Belgian Grand Prix F1 weekend.

Russell could only secure seventh in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps, three places behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Still, it was an improved level of performance relative to Friday practice for Mercedes.

Mercedes had tried out a new floor - but ditched it for Friday practice.

With the wet weather in play - and a poor showing on Friday - Mercedes made this decision.

Speaking after qualifying, Russell explained the decision further.

“We just wanted to double check,” he said. “We did the Friday on the new floor, going back to the race on Sunday, see where the race falls out. In F1, the fluctuation of pace, circuit to circuit, is massive.

“Yesterday, wasn’t a great day for us and we just want to double check it wasn’t the upgrades. I am pretty confident it isn’t.

“We definitely have not really struggled in the last 12 months, when we’ve brought upgrades they’ve generally worked. It will give us more time to assess the new floor.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…

Mercedes were expected to fare well at Spa after they were the fastest team at Silverstone - another circuit with similar track characteristics.

However, Russell conceded Mercedes need to “understand why” they continue to struggle at Spa, citing their lack of performance in 2022 and 2023.

“I mean, it's been three years in a row that we've been very quick in Silverstone,” he added. “Obviously, this season, exceptionally quick, and struggled in Spa. And on paper, you'd say, you know, we're not exactly the same at the circuit, but it has high-speed here, a bit of low-speed same as Silverstone, we need to try and understand why that is.

“You know, there seems to be something inherent in the cars that work at certain circuits. You know, Red Bull are always lightning, as an example.

“This is always probably their strongest circuit in the season, along with Austria. And for us Silverstone, you know, Barcelona, they're the sort of circuits that we tend to go very well at as well. So, yeah, we need to understand that.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari have no “magical solution” as “tricky” race predicted
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
5h ago
‘Not like I forgot to drive’ - Sergio Perez bites back at critics of recent F1 struggles
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen: Belgian GP “damage limitation” | “Not as confident” as last two years
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press…
F1
News
5h ago
Why Lewis Hamilton reckons he 'could have got pole' in Belgian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega crashes out as Marc Marquez overtakes in Ducati Race of Champions
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Explained: Why Mercedes have ditched their upgraded F1 floor for Belgian GP
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Results
6h ago
2024 Ducati Race of Champions Results
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris hopes McLaren’s low downforce gamble will “pay us back” in Belgian GP
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Isle of Man TT legends name a MotoGP rider who could tackle the Mountain Course
John McGuinness
John McGuinness