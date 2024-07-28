Martin Brundle whispers about “paperwork changed” impacting Max Verstappen future

Red Bull want to keep the same line-up in 2025, Martin Brundle insists

(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate Max Verstappen…

A contractual clause which might have resulted in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull exit is no longer in play, according to Martin Brundle.

Red Bull were beset with problems in the early stages of this year, with Christian Horner, Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko all involved.

Somehow Verstappen kept his nerve on-track to continue his and the team’s dominance but a clause in his contract emerged that he could quit, if Marko left first.

That put Mercedes on red-alert in their bid to replace Lewis Hamilton.

“There is talk that Max Verstappen could leave the team is Dr. Helmut Marko left,” Brundle told Sky Sports at this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

“My understanding is that all that paperwork has been changed, and that cannot happen, at least until 2026. Max is nailed on.”

The future of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is perhaps more relevant.

Marko has previously admitted that Red Bull will consider whether they need to make a midseason driver change during the summer break, after Sunday’s grand prix at Spa.

But, Perez has given himself a chance by starting from second on the grid.

“Sergio is struggling, isn’t he? He’s had a bad run. He needs a tip-top performance at Spa,” Brundle said.

“The team are hoping that’s the line-up. If not? Who would they replace him with?

“I don’t think they’d take a risk with Liam Lawson, and scramble his head against the might of Verstappen.

“Surely they’d put Daniel Ricciardo in the car, if they make a change midseason.”

Karun Chandhok added: “Perez, they want him to better. They don’t want to replace him.

“I don’t think Daniel is an option for next year. They want to keep this line-up.

“Perez has scored 21 points in the last seven races, an average of three points per race. Max has scored 129.”

Brundle said: “What about Yuki Tsunoda? He said ‘why not consider me if you change the Red Bull line-up, I’ve done really well!’

“That’s a fair point.

“But I believe Red Bull will stay as they are.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner insists McLaren got it wrong with team orders drama in Hungary
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase held clear-the-air talks after radio rage
Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Max
Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer with Christian Horner …
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo’s last F1 race today? He doesn’t have “a farewell speech”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
New footage of Marc Marquez-Nicolo Bulega clash offers fresh perspective
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez’s future to be discussed in Red Bull meeting on Monday
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
McLaren: Max Verstappen “the favourite” despite huge grid penalty at Belgian GP
(L to R): Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme with third placed Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
(L to R): Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme…
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle whispers about “paperwork changed” impacting Max Verstappen future
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with team mate Max Verstappen…
F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen grid penalty
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
3h ago
How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix today
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…