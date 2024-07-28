Martin Brundle whispers about “paperwork changed” impacting Max Verstappen future

A contractual clause which might have resulted in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull exit is no longer in play, according to Martin Brundle.

Red Bull were beset with problems in the early stages of this year, with Christian Horner, Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko all involved.

Somehow Verstappen kept his nerve on-track to continue his and the team’s dominance but a clause in his contract emerged that he could quit, if Marko left first.

That put Mercedes on red-alert in their bid to replace Lewis Hamilton.

“There is talk that Max Verstappen could leave the team is Dr. Helmut Marko left,” Brundle told Sky Sports at this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

“My understanding is that all that paperwork has been changed, and that cannot happen, at least until 2026. Max is nailed on.”

The future of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is perhaps more relevant.

Marko has previously admitted that Red Bull will consider whether they need to make a midseason driver change during the summer break, after Sunday’s grand prix at Spa.

But, Perez has given himself a chance by starting from second on the grid.

“Sergio is struggling, isn’t he? He’s had a bad run. He needs a tip-top performance at Spa,” Brundle said.

“The team are hoping that’s the line-up. If not? Who would they replace him with?

“I don’t think they’d take a risk with Liam Lawson, and scramble his head against the might of Verstappen.

“Surely they’d put Daniel Ricciardo in the car, if they make a change midseason.”

Karun Chandhok added: “Perez, they want him to better. They don’t want to replace him.

“I don’t think Daniel is an option for next year. They want to keep this line-up.

“Perez has scored 21 points in the last seven races, an average of three points per race. Max has scored 129.”

Brundle said: “What about Yuki Tsunoda? He said ‘why not consider me if you change the Red Bull line-up, I’ve done really well!’

“That’s a fair point.

“But I believe Red Bull will stay as they are.”