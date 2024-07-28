F1 Belgian GP winner George Russell risks disqualification due to underweight car

UPDATED STORY HERE: George Russell disqualified from F1 Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton the new winner

Previous story below

George Russell could be disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes F1 car was found to be underweight.

Russell had claimed a sensational victory at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

However, his victory is in jeopardy following the FIA's post-race checks.

The FIA announced that Russell’s Mercedes was at the 798kg minimum weight limit following their initial scrutineering check.

However, when a fuel sample was drained out of the car - 2.8 litres of fuel was removed - the car was weighed again, and was under the weight limit.

All cars are required to be at the minimum weight limit after races as per the regulations.

The FIA noted after the race: “Car number 63 was weighed and its weight was 798.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1.

“After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed. The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled.

“The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the Competition, I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration.”

If Russell is disqualified, it will hand Hamilton his 105th F1 career victory.

Oscar Piastri will be promoted to second ahead of Charles Leclerc.