Christian Horner labels George Russell’s DSQ 'a mistake in Mercedes' calculations'

“Really sad news for George but obviously a mistake in their calculations.”

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes George Russell’s disqualification at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix was down to a mistake in Mercedes’ “calculations”.

Russell was excluded from the race results at Spa-Francorchamps as his Mercedes F1 car was 1.5kg underweight.

This became apparent during the FIA’s post-race checks.

It’s been suggested that Russell’s inspired one-stop strategy at the Belgian GP played a part.

This theory was also put forward by Horner, who gave his reaction to the news to Sky Sports News.

“Yes absolutely. I am sure you’d have lost well over a kilo of rubber,” he said. “We saw that Friday.

“You have to carry enough fuel to be able to do the sample. Otherwise you’re using fuel as ballast.

“Really sad news for George but obviously a mistake in their calculations.”

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Russell’s disqualification promoted Charles Leclerc into third - his first podium since Monaco.

Giving his view on the situation, Leclerc said: “Nobody wants to do a podium with the disqualification of one of your colleagues.

“They had done an incredible job today. It’s not the difference of weight that there was that made him way. They won it because they were the stronger team today. 

“However, on this kind of thing, it’s difficult to do an exception and it’s understandable they got disqualified.

“It’s unfortunate because he did an amazing job as well as Mercedes. It’s part of racing.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner labels George Russell’s DSQ 'a mistake in Mercedes' calculations'
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell’s first words since F1 Belgian GP disqualification
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix,
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko says Sergio Perez “completely collapsed” in Belgian GP
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
5h ago
Explained: The reasons George Russell’s DQ’d car was underweight
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads team mate Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads team mate Lewis Hamilton …
F1
Results
5h ago
F1 World Championship points after George Russell DQ at 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…

Latest News

F1
Results
5h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results after George Russell's DSQ
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton wishes he 'would have made my own strategy' after F1 Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his second position on the…
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff reacts to George Russell’s Belgian GP disqualification
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix,
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
Race Report
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton inherits George Russell’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix win due to DQ
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates with the team in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates with the team…